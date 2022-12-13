How To Get The Tactical Pistol in The Callisto Protocol

The process of getting the tactical pistol into the Callisto Protocol, with this tactical pistol the user will be able to secure itself into the further stages and the areas of the game.

The players in the game will be able to easily pick up any type of increasingly powerful weapon as a part of the progression of the game and as a process of survival of this horror game The Callisto Protocol. The discovery and progression of these weapons in the further progression of the game will be helpful for all the users. In this manner, the user will be able to overcome more and more Enemies in the further course of the game. The 9th weapon in the horror game of the Callisto Protocol is the Tactical Pistol.

where is Tactical Pistol In The Callisto Protocol?

The tactical pistol is considered to be the only second-last paper that the user will be able to pick up in the horror game of Callisto Protocol. The important point to consider is that this tactical pistol is a short-range weapon and this short-range pistol can quickly fire bullets.

In the description part of the game, the information about the tactical pistol is provided in the well-illustrated structure such as this tactical pistol is mainly preferred by military officers along with that description for the metals mentioned that this tactical pistol that is this tactical pistol is made with the help of no recoil and high rate of Fire. At The End of the discussion description, it is also mentioned that this tactical system is based on the UJC Modular Weapons Platform.

In a similar fashion to other weapons provided in the horror game Callisto Protocol, The tactical pistol can also be upgraded to some further capabilities. The process of upgradation of the tactical pistol can be carried out at the Reforge machine. After this upgradation, there will be an improvement in the capabilities of the tactical pistol.

The user will be able to find the tactical pistol in the Callisto Protocol as a user can read the 6th chapter of The Callisto Protocol. The game was created in such a manner that is tactical pistol is required in the 6th chapter as the enemies in the chapter are crafted into more challenging forms.

As the user is going with the story the user will be able to encounter the first enemy in the chapter as the user will be able to drop down that enemy and move further into the chapter there will be navigated toward two options that are right and left. As the user is going towards the left and if the user continues walking then it will be able to reach workshop 2A on the right.

In this room, the user will be able to find the tactical pistol schematic along with the dying enemies. the schematics are located next to the beaches of the lockers of the dying enemies.