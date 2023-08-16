How To Find Flames and Solve the Temple Ruins puzzle in Fortnite

Fortnite, the ever-evolving gaming phenomenon, keeps players engaged with its constant stream of new features. Chapter 4 and Season 3 introduced the lush jungle biome, aptly named Fortnite WILDS. Within this jungle setting, players have the chance to explore enigmatic temples, each harboring its own set of secrets. These temples offer not only challenges but also the allure of hidden treasures. This guide is designed to assist Fortnite players, even those in their teens, in deciphering the flame puzzles within the Southern Ruin and Hidden Ruin temples, thus unlocking their coveted rewards.

Solving the Flame Puzzle

Navigating the intricacies of the flame puzzle is crucial for accessing the second loot room in both the Southern Ruin and Hidden Ruin temples. The first step involves opening the temple door, achieved by presenting a high-rarity item. This action grants entry into a room laden with loot, yet guarded by another locked temple door. The instructions etched on this door are clear: “find flames” and “match flames.”

Inside the room, several braziers emit purple flames, either alight or extinguished. The task at hand is to locate braziers in corresponding positions on different temple levels. Success entails aligning the flames in the secret room with their counterparts in terms of illumination.

Among Fortnite’s map locations, the Hidden Ruin temple stands as one of the two that presents the flame puzzle challenge. Once the initial temple door is unlocked, players encounter a second locked door, beckoning them to uncover and align flames.

Venturing below the secret room, where the makeshift wooden bridge once stood, reveals the second set of braziers. Four in number, these braziers hold lit flames. Memorizing the lit ones, players then ascend to the upper level and manipulate the flames there to match their lower-level counterparts.

The Southern Ruin Flame Puzzle

South of the Appatarus, the Southern Ruin temple awaits. Down a flight of stairs, players find the first locked door. Unlocking this door with a high-rarity weapon leads to a room containing five braziers—centered and cornered.

The Southern Ruin’s complexity arises from its multi-level layout. The flame to be synchronized with the central room’s blaze lies on the ground level, slightly above the secret chamber. Four additional flames occupy the first level, accessible via the ascender.

Just as before, noting the illuminated flames and subsequently adjusting the secret room’s flames to match is the key to progressing through the puzzle.

Step-by-Step Guide

Legendary Chest Acquisition : Begin by entering the first door and claiming the Legendary Chest. Inside, a Legendary (gold) weapon awaits, destined for the second door as an offering. Flame Pattern Recognition : Observe the flame pattern on the statue in the back room’s lower level. This pattern holds the solution to the puzzle. Reaching Higher Ground : Return to the room with the Legendary Chest and demolish the debris on the room’s right side. This reveals a stairwell leading to the second level. Legendary Loot Offering : Approach the second door with your Legendary weapon offering in hand. Make the offering to the door, thus unlocking the path ahead.

In Conclusion, By successfully navigating the flame puzzle in Fortnite, players unearth hidden rooms adorned with loot beyond imagination. Chests brimming with valuables, ammo boxes aplenty, and the elusive rare items await those who rise to the challenge. As Fortnite WILDS continues to captivate players with its mysteries, mastering the flame puzzle becomes a badge of honor. The Southern Ruin and Hidden Ruin temples, with their enigmatic flame puzzles, epitomize the exciting adventures that await within the jungle biome. So, gear up, embrace the challenge, and uncover the treasures that lie within Fortnite’s temple ruins!

