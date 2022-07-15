How To Get Umbreon In Pokemon Go

To obtain an Umbreon in Pokemon GO in 2022 in a legit manner, that is, not using a naming cheat, the first step is to have an Eevee set up as a buddy Pokemon, and to leave it at that for the entire process. To get an Eevee into Umbreon without using the name trick, players must first set Eevee as their Buddy Pokemon. First things first, players must make the Eevee they wish to evolve into Umbreon their Buddy in Pokemon GO.

This method can only be used once per pokemon, so players need to make sure of the Eevee they want to evolve. Trainers may grant evolutions for either of the Eevees in Pokemon Go once with each first usage. This method simply requires a player to rename Eevee with either of those names, and Eevee will evolve to its desired form.

One method of evolving Eevee to one of seven revolutions that are currently available in Pokemon GO is to rename him, but it only works for the first time and requires 25 Candy. The methods for Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO are different than those we are used to.

If you are wondering how to Evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go, we have got all the things that you will need to obtain its evolutions such as Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, or other Eeveelutions using name tricks, etc.

Or, if it is your first time getting Sylveon, just name your Eevee Kira and evolve it for much quicker access to Sylveon. When it is time, give your walking Eevee 25 Eevee Candy, and it should evolve into an Umbreon, as long as you did things correctly. Once you have gone for a good 10km with your Eevee as a partner Pokemon, it is ready to evolve into Epson or Umbreon.

Note that you must walk the 10km, in particular, obtain two Candy from doing so, and keep the Eevee as your buddy while evolving, and it must be either daytime or nighttime while playing Pokemon Go itself in order to make this the second Eevee Evolution Method to work.

You can then evolve your Eevee (as your assigned Buddy) either in the evening for unlocking Umbreon or during the daytime for Espeon. Evolutions are only possible during nighttime, so if players made their way to the 10-kilometer mark and it was nighttime, they could evolve their Eevee to become an Umbreon. Before this, they would need to evolve an Eevee into an Espeon, and as you would expect, the same exact method would work, except that instead of evolving the Eevee at night, players would have to do so in daylight.