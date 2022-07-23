Omegle has managed to become the talk of the town in recent times, and it is one of the most popular video chat and text chat apps across the globe. There is something that makes users enjoy Omegle and that something is ‘anonymity’, The app is made for two complete strangers to chat and connect with each other.

However, it is too easy to get banned on Omegle. Like, very easy! You can violate the smallest of guidelines, or someone might report you for any unknown reason and boom, the next thing you know, you are banned from one of the most popular and interesting chatting platforms in the world.

Not to lie but the anonymity parts could really bring up the worst in people from across geographies and sometimes it is the right thing to get banned. But most times it is no big deal.

The question that lies here is, how can you actually get un-banned from Omegle and start using your fun chat application again?

How to get unbanned from Omegle in 2022?

Follow these few simple steps to start using Omegle again and never worry about getting banned again:

Search for a reliable VPN service provider and subscribe for the service. Download and sign into your VPN app on your device. Connect to a VPN server. Open Omegle and it will automatically detect your new IP address and username. Voila! You are good to go, once again!

Omegle was initially all about chatting with strangers but post 2010, we also have a video call feature. There is an all-ages version of Omegle that bans nudity and sexual acts but there is also an adult version that the company claims to be unmonitored.

Omegle states in its all-ages version that the video is monitored, so keep it clean warning because it has bots active that can detect violations to protect people from sexual abuse and uncensored content.

You might be wondering now if Omegle is safe, and my clear answer is- No, it is not safe.

If you are a parent who wants to control their kid’s activity online, Omegle is should be your nightmare because there is a high risk of explicit image exposure and inappropriate language issues and what not.

But if you are an adult and want things to spice up in your life, it is one of the best platforms that you can be in. So, good luck with your Omegle experience!