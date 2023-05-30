How To Get Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

Obtaining Vaporeon, one of the eight evolutions of Eevee in Pokemon GO, is an exciting prospect for trainers. This comprehensive guide will provide you with various methods to obtain this Water-type Pokemon.

Eevee, a Normal-type Pokemon, originated from the Kanto region and made its way into the Pokemon GO game when it was initially launched in 2016 for iOS and Android devices. Eevee holds a special place in the hearts of many trainers due to its unique ability to evolve into eight different Pokemon, each with a distinct elemental typing. It has even become a mascot alongside the beloved Pikachu, receiving its own video game.

To acquire a Vaporeon in Pokemon GO, there are several methods available, distinguishing it from the traditional evolution process involving a Water Stone in the mainline Pokemon games.

Method 1: Eevee Candy Evolution

The simplest and most straightforward method is to evolve Eevee by utilizing 25 Eevee Candy. This method provides a 33% chance of obtaining a Vaporeon. By collecting the necessary Candy and evolving Eevee, you increase your chances of adding a Vaporeon to your collection.

Method 2: The Name Trick

Another method involves the clever use of naming. By assigning the name “Rainer” to your Eevee before evolving it, you guarantee the evolution into a Vaporeon with a 100% success rate. However, this naming trick works only once per evolution line. Therefore, it is advisable to use this method on an ideal Eevee to obtain the best Vaporeon possible.

Method 3: Defeating Vaporeon in Raids

Vaporeon occasionally appears as a raid boss in Raid Gyms. By participating in and successfully defeating Vaporeon in these raids, trainers have the opportunity to capture it and add it to their collection. Although encountering Vaporeon in raids may be rare, the Pokemon obtained through raids often possess high CP, impressive stats, and formidable movesets. Thus, capturing a Vaporeon through this method is a favorable option.

Method 4: Trading

Players can also obtain a Vaporeon through trading with friends online. Trading allows trainers to exchange their Pokemon with others, granting them access to Vaporeon without any additional requirements or conditions. If you have a Pokemon that you wish to trade with a friend who has a Vaporeon, this method eliminates the need for additional steps.

Aside from the methods mentioned above, it is essential to understand how to accumulate Eevee Candy effectively. Capturing more Eevee Pokemon, hatching Eevee eggs, and setting Eevee as your Buddy Pokemon are the most efficient ways to obtain Eevee Candy. Assigning Eevee as your Buddy Pokemon enables you to receive Candy as you traverse the real world, contributing to your overall Candy count.

In the event that you desire a different Eevee evolution, there are specific nicknames you can utilize before evolving Eevee. By changing Eevee’s name to “Linnea,” it will evolve into Leafeon, a Grass-type Pokemon. “Sparky” will result in Jolteon, an Electric-type Pokemon. “Rea” will lead to Glaceon, an Ice-type Pokemon. “Pyro” will cause Eevee to evolve into Flareon, a Fire-type Pokemon. Naming Eevee “Tamao” will trigger its evolution into Umbreon, a Dark-type Pokemon. Lastly, “Sakura” will yield Espeon, a Psychic-type Pokemon.

To summarize, obtaining a Vaporeon in Pokemon GO offers trainers various options. Whether it’s evolving Eevee with Candy, utilizing the name trick, participating in raids, or engaging in online trading, each method provides a unique path to acquire this powerful Water-type Pokemon. Ensure that you collect enough Eevee Candy by catching Eevee Pokemon, hatching Eevee eggs, or setting Eevee as your Buddy Pokemon. With patience and determination, you’ll soon have a Vaporeon by your side in your Pokemon GO adventures.

