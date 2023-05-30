India’s Lithium To Recharge Tesla Cars? Elon Musk-Led Company, 2 Others May Participate In Lithium Reserves Auction

CEO and billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla and Japan’s Mitsubishi are two prominent international players that are looking forward to bid in for India’s lithium reserves, which will be auctioned by the end of this year, according to sources.

Sources add that other than the foreign players, domestic EV maker Ola Electric has also sparked interest to participate in the auction of lithium.

A non-ferrous metal, Lithium is categorized as an important resource and India until now is fully dependent on import to meet its lithium requirements. Lithium is is one of the key constituents in EV batteries.

This year, in February, the Central government announced that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were found in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This was the first time that any lithium reserve was found in India.

In the beginning of this month, the central government announced its plans to auction the newly found lithium reserves.

Secretary of Ministry of Mines, Vivek Bharadwaj said, “Auction of lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi will be started by December.” Speaking at an industrial event on May 2, the secretary said the Centre wrote to the administrators of Jammu and Kashmir for the transaction advisor for the lithium auction.

“We have completed the consultation process with stakeholders on the amendment of the offshore Mining Act. Hopefully, we will soon bring it in the parliament for discussion,” Bharadwaj said.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport Minister, recently said that the newly discovered reserve of lithium in the valley will set off India’s EV journey and can soon make the country world’s number-one automobile manufacturer in the electric vehicle space.

After Jammu and Kashmir, lithium reseres have also been found in the western state of Rajasthan, according to the Geological Survey of India (GSI).