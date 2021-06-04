How to get verified on Poparazzi

Recently, a new social media app called Poparazzi has been launched. While comparisons have been made to Instagram have been made, one of the most unique things about Poparazzi is that it removes the pressure to be perfect by not allowing its users to post selfies.

You can make your profiles for your friends and post for them instead of posting your pictures and videos. You can only post random pictures of your friends and vice versa. The idea is to share the moments of others instead of just sharing images and videos which are about you.

If you are worried about what kind of content about yourself is being circulated, you still have control over the pictures being posted by others since you are in it. You can delete them if you do not like them and can even keep the account private so that not everyone is subjected to the content that is being posted.

Another intriguing thing about the app is that it does not include filters and other edits. This is done so that you present an authentic version of yourself to others.

However, one similarity between Poparazzi and Instagram is user verification. If you want, you can definitely get verified on the website.