Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Launch As The Successor For The Galaxy Note 20 Series

According to reports, instead of launching a new Galaxy Note series, Samsung will announce three flagship devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell with a foldable screen, and the Galaxy S21 FE.

While the moniker of the Galaxy S21 FE suggests that it is a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE from last year, reputed tipster Evan Blass has claimed that it will be a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE from last year.

The Galaxy S21 series was released earlier this year with various enhancements, and it was priced lower than the Galaxy S20 lineup in several areas.

According to Blass, the Galaxy S21 series had low first-half sales, making Samsung’s second-half flagship even more important. While there has been no official confirmation, Blass also stated that the S21 series has not been as successful as the Galaxy S10 range.

Samsung is positioning the S21 FE as the followup to last year's Note… pic.twitter.com/5raIdMqHt3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

Because the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to debut as a follow-up to the Note 20 line, it is possible that it may have support for a S Pen, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was the first non-Note series phone to include pen compatibility.

The Galaxy S21 FE name first emerged on Samsung Mexico’s website in April, but there has been no official confirmation. If the phone comes with pen functionality, it may be labelled as a Note.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – Expected Specification And Features

According to sources, the S21 FE has the make and model SM-G990 and was recently detected on Geekbench with features such as the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, 6 GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS.

A 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4,500mAh battery are also rumoured. It might come in grey/silver, green, pink, purple, or white. The S21 FE might be introduced on August 19 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

