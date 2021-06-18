How to go live on TikTok

TikTok can be used for a variety of purposes, from dance and lip-syncing acts to life hacks to absurdist comedy. And, for some, there also exists the option to live stream video directly from your phone.

As of now, you are required to have at least 1,000 followers to access the live streaming feature. Furthermore, the minimum age to use TikTok might be 13, but for doing a live stream, it has been increased to 16.

If your age is over 18, people who see your live stream also have the option also send “virtual gifts” to you. These are in the form of digital currency that can be converted into real cash, even though the exchange rate is very low.

However, assuming that you meet all the criteria and have the feature available, it is actually very easy to start a live stream. Here are the steps you will have to take to get started with using the TikTok app on both iPhone as well as Android devices. The process is the same for both.

Going live on TikTok

Open your TikTok mobile application. Log into your account if required to do so. Tap on the plus sign. This can be found at the bottom-centre section of the screen. Tap on the “Live” button, which located beside the option to record a video. Type in the title of your live stream and then press “Go Live” to start the stream.

If you cannot see the option to go live on your recording screen, the most likely reason is that your account has not yet met the requirements that are necessary to access the live stream feature.

As you would do with anything that you post on TikTok, make sure that you follow the app’s community guidelines while interacting with your viewers in your live stream.