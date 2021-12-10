How to grab Apple iPhone XR at just Rs 17,599 from Amazon

The Apple iPhone XR is now available for for Rs 17,599. While the model’s base price for the 64GB storage capacity is Rs 52,500, online retailer Amazon is currently running many promotions for Apple lovers.

To begin, Amazon is providing a discount on the XR that ranges from 23 percent to 33 percent, depending on the colour options. After discounts, the prices vary from Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999. White, (PRODUCT) RED, Black, Coral, Yellow, and Blue are some of the colour possibilities.

Customers can take advantage of the exchange offer in addition to the discounts. Depending on the manufacturer and model of the phone being swapped, up to Rs 14,900 can be deducted from the purchase price, with Apple’s iPhone Xs with 512 GB receiving the highest return value.

Finally, users using a YES Bank or American Express Credit Card will get a Rs 1,500 discount on EMI transactions while purchasing the device. When purchasing the iPhone XR from Amazon, you can get a discount of up to Rs 30,301. This brings the device’s 64 GB variant’s pricing down to Rs 17,599.

The iPhone XR debuted in 2018 featuring a 6.1-inch LCD, a 12-megapixel single-lens back camera, and an A12 processor. When Apple unveiled its latest collection of iPhone 13 models in 2021, the phone was finally retired. Only the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 are now available from Apple, however discontinued models are still available from online merchants and authorised Apple stores and resellers.