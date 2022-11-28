Grand Theft Auto Officially Turns 25

The Grand Theft Auto series officially turns 25 this month, and the first game came out all the way back in 1997. The video game series Grand Theft Auto, which had an unexpected hit with its October 21, 1997, debut, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this coming Friday.

Rockstar Games has found a little way to mark the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto series. While Rockstar Games confirmed the development of its next installment of the GTA series, Grand Theft Auto VI, back in February this year, Oct. 21 marks the 25th anniversary of the first installment of GTA.

Since this is an important date, many believed the developers might have announced GTA 6 for the series during this special occasion. Rockstar has offered no further details about the upcoming GTA series entries’ release dates, platforms, game locations, and gameplay-specific details will all have to wait for when the developers decide to announce. Some people were even speculating earlier that said the GTA 6 trailer might be coming within the next couple of hours.

Fans were anxiously waiting to find out more information about the game after a previous leak. Grand Theft Auto 5 is set to gain even bigger audiences this year, as the game is being re-released with improvements on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Rockstar launched Grand Theft Auto 5 for Sonys and Microsofts latest consoles on March 15. Praised all year long for its replayability, accessibility, and 15-part games massive content, the Grand Theft Auto games racked up hit upon hit in both the commercial and critical realms, and nearly all the core titles are considered cult titles for their era, as well as definitive gaming icons.

Originally developed by DMA Design, which later became Rockstar North, Grand Theft Auto saw the light of day as a top-down, two-dimensional title, apparently very different than the record-breaking triple-A juggernaut that Grand Theft Auto is today but the foundations for all that was laid well before then. While the game’s overall premise about creating vehicular-based mayhem held true across a number of the series and subsequent releases within the franchise, the original title was an entirely different beast. By the time Grand Theft Auto was released, no matter how much controversy the game had, or how many politicians had criticized its violent themes, the game was selling. Whether we will get more info about GTA 6 on this day is yet to be seen, or the devs can wait for the Game Awards in a couple of weeks.