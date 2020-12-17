Know-How to Hide Alcohol and Gambling Ads on YouTube with quick and easy steps

Are you sick tired of the ads that youtube displays while you’re trying just to play one song? At times it also happens that your mother is passing by and a huge sparkling gambling ad starts to play on full volume at your Youtube? Well, you’re sure to get raised eyebrows in a situation like that.

Leave your worries aside, Google allows you to adjust the types of ads you see on the internet and we’ll tell you exactly how. As you would definitely know, Google is answerable for conveying a ton of the advertisements you experience while using the Internet. In case you are signed in to your Google account while using Youtube, these ads are personalized for you.

To personalize ads for you Google looks out for information details like your age and gender which is easily feasible from your Google account itself. The other information which might include your household income and marital status is gathered from your activities that you perform while using Google Services.

If you need to check out the information that Google uses while personalizing ads for you can be easily viewed by visiting the Google Ad Settings dashboard. You can also change the settings on this page to see fewer alcohol and gambling ads on YouTube.

Here’s how to Hide Alcohol and Gambling Ads on YouTube-