Know-How to Hide Alcohol and Gambling Ads on YouTube with quick and easy steps
Are you sick tired of the ads that youtube displays while you’re trying just to play one song? At times it also happens that your mother is passing by and a huge sparkling gambling ad starts to play on full volume at your Youtube? Well, you’re sure to get raised eyebrows in a situation like that.
Leave your worries aside, Google allows you to adjust the types of ads you see on the internet and we’ll tell you exactly how. As you would definitely know, Google is answerable for conveying a ton of the advertisements you experience while using the Internet. In case you are signed in to your Google account while using Youtube, these ads are personalized for you.
To personalize ads for you Google looks out for information details like your age and gender which is easily feasible from your Google account itself. The other information which might include your household income and marital status is gathered from your activities that you perform while using Google Services.
If you need to check out the information that Google uses while personalizing ads for you can be easily viewed by visiting the Google Ad Settings dashboard. You can also change the settings on this page to see fewer alcohol and gambling ads on YouTube.
Here’s how to Hide Alcohol and Gambling Ads on YouTube-
- To start with, visit the Google ads setting page in a web browser on your computer, phone, or tablet. Before doing so, make sure that you are signed in to your Google Account.
- When the page opens, you will easily spot an Ad Personalization” toggle on the top of your page. If you feel the need to disable ad personalization completely you can turn the toggle off. On the other hand, if personalizing your ads is what you want you to need to leave the Ad Personalization toggle on.
- Reach down to the “Ad Categories on YouTube” part of your screen.
- From the list of categories that appear on your screen, you can choose to ‘See fewer’ of them
- To Hide Alcohol and Gambling Ads on YouTube all you have to do then is click on the ‘See fewer’ option present right to the category. You can also choose to do the same with other categories you do not wish to see.
- After you click on the option, a pop-up notification box will appear on your screen. To confirm your action you have to click on ‘Continue’.
- The categories on which you click ‘See fewer’ will then appear with a yellow text highlight stating- “We’ll try not to show ads from this category.”