How to Hide and Unhide Songs on Spotify

We all have different reasons for keeping music hidden on Spotify. It can be hard get over your first major heartbreak. Other times, it conjures up unpleasant recollections of wasted evenings in bars, barfing your guts out on the restroom floor.

However, every now and again, we have the need to listen to a specific music again. Spotify, like a band-aid screaming to be peeled off, makes it simple to put your commitment to the test. So, if you’re feeling courageous and want to see if that verse still stings, here’s how to hide and retrieve music on Spotify.

How to Hide a Spotify Song

On Spotify’s browser or desktop versions, it is not possible to conceal music. As a result, here’s how to conceal Spotify tracks on Android and iOS.

When it comes to concealing tracks on the Spotify app, there are two options. To begin, locate the music using a search engine or a playlist.

Then, next to the song’s name, pick the three dots symbol to see further possibilities. After that, tap Hide song. A song will be greyed out and have a red button next to it if you’ve successfully hidden it.

How to Unhide a Spotify Song

On iOS and Android, you must first set Spotify to reveal unplayable tracks before retrieving a hidden Spotify song.

To do so, go to Settings > Playback in your Spotify app. Then, on the left, select Hide Unplayable Songs.

After that, navigate to the playlist for the music you’ve hidden. Scroll down until you find the music you want to hide, then hit the Hide button. The retrieved music will then be automatically played from your playlist.

There comes a point when you have to show to yourself that a memory associated with a music no longer has any influence on you. It may take a few tries to listen to a song without cringing or crying, but that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate it for the rest of your life.

You’re going to unhide that music for the final time one day. You can save your sanity for another day by remembering this guidance till then.