How to hide apps on Android

Most Android users are aware that they may disable or remove applications from their phones if they no longer wish to view them. But what if you don’t want to erase the app data and want to be able to utilise it anytime you want?

Perhaps you’re attempting to keep work applications out of the hands of curious family members or friends. Regardless, you’ll be relieved to learn that concealing applications prevents them from displaying in your usual scrolling but allows you to search for them in your app drawer. It’s essential to remember, though, that concealing applications won’t provide you complete data privacy because they’ll still be searchable.

There are a few various ways to hide apps on an Android OS depending on what sort of phone you have.

Hiding apps on a Samsung/LG phones

Long-tap anywhere on your home screen that isn’t occupied.

Tap the button for home screen settings in the lower right corner.

Tap “Hide apps” at the bottom of that menu.

Select any apps you wish to hide from the pop-up menu, then press “Apply.”

Hiding apps on a Xiomi Redmi phones

Open the Security app on your phone.

App Lock may be accessed by tapping the icon.

Choose which apps you’d want to hide.

Hiding apps on a OnePlus phone

Activate the app drawer.

To access the Hidden Space, swipe from left to right on the screen.

In the top right corner, tap the Plus icon.

Choose which apps you’d want to hide. When you’re ready to utilise them, come back to this space.

Hiding apps on a Huawei phone

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Go to the Privacy & Security section.

Select PrivateSpace from the menu.

To set up PrivateSpace, follow the on-screen instructions.

Install any apps that you want to keep private.