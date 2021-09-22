How to hide comments on Instagram Live

Instagram is currently one of the most popular social media platforms. It comes with a plethora of features that allow users to connect with their followers in a variety of ways, including the ability to stream live on the site.

Instagram began as a photo-only social networking platform, but it has now expanded to incorporate video and live streaming features. While Instagram is still mostly focused on visual representations of its users’ life, users may also leave comments on other people’s photos, videos, and livestreams.



We’ll go through how to hide comments while going live yourself or when watching someone else’s live video on Instagram in this article.

While you can’t hide comments while you’re live on Instagram, you may deactivate (or enable) comments whenever you wish.

When you go live on Instagram, you have the option of allowing your followers to comment in the first place. While broadcasting, you can activate or disable comments.

Swipe left to launch the camera on the Instagram app.

To go live, tap the Live button.

Tap the three vertical dots on the right side of the comment box once you’ve gone live.

Turn off commenting by tapping on it.

Your viewers won’t be able to comment on your live after that. They won’t be able to view any comments made before you turned off the feature. You may always go back and retrace the previous two steps to enable comments if you need to.

Users could previously conceal comments when viewing other people’s live broadcasts on Instagram, but that function has now been removed.

There were Chrome(or Chrome-based browsers) extensions that allowed you to view Instagram live broadcasts and manage the comments, but most, if not all, of them have been rendered worthless when Instagram removed the capability on the app itself.