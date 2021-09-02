How to hide likes on Facebook

Facebook is a social networking service that allows you to interact with and share information with your family and friends over the internet. Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg while he was a student at Harvard University. It was initially meant for college students. Anyone over the age of 13 with a verified email address was able to join Facebook by 2006. With over billions users globally, Facebook is one of the world’s largest social network.

Having a Facebook account, like having your own email address, is now an anticipated aspect of being online for many people. Because of Facebook’s popularity, other websites have attempted to incorporate it. This means you can check in to a variety of services with a single Facebook account.

Facebook has introduced the ability to conceal Likes and other responses, which is handy if you don’t want users to see just how people react to your posts — or if you want to tidy up the UI by hiding reaction counts on posts from other accounts.

This is in addition to Facebook’s current option to conceal your Page Likes, which hides which artists, restaurants, local attractions, media accounts, and comedy pages you follow from other users.

Because the procedure for hiding each ‘type’ of Like, namely responses and Page Likes, differs, we’ve divided the tutorial into two sections. Surprisingly, it appears that you can only conceal response Likes using the mobile Facebook app at the time of writing.

Hiding reaction counts on Facebook

Open ‘Settings’ on the Facebook mobile app by clicking the three-line symbol.

Scroll down to ‘Settings & Privacy,’ then ‘Settings,’ and hit it.

Tap ‘Reaction preferences’ under ‘Preferences.’

Option the ‘On posts from others’ toggle to conceal Likes and other reactions on posts from other accounts. To make Likes and responses on your own posts invisible to other users, toggle the ‘On your posts’ option.

Hiding likes on a page