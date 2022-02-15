How to hide tagged photos on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most widely known photo/video sharing social media platforms, with millions of users worldwide. Interestingly, Instagram, like Facebook, allows users to tag photos—when you’re tagged in a photo on Instagram, the app sends you a notification. Tagged images are added to your profile page’s “Photos of You” tab.

Tagged Instagram photos are tedious to scroll through; however, you can hide tagged Instagram photos so that they do not appear on your profile. The best part is that you can do it without anyone noticing.

Here’s how to remove tagged photos and videos from your Instagram profile step by step.

How to hide tagged photo or video from Instagram profile

To hide a photo or video in which you are tagged, follow the steps outlined below:

To begin, launch the Instagram app for Android or iPhone.

Then, tap the tagged photo or video that you want to remove.

Now, select your username.

Finally, select Hide from My Profile from the drop-down menu.

You can hide a tagged photo or video from your Instagram profile by following the steps outlined above. If you ever want to add a photo or video to your profile again, repeat steps 1-2 above and afterwards tap Show on My Profile (iPhone) or Show In My Profile (Android) (Android).

How to Hide Multiple Photos or Videos at the Same Time

To hide multiple photos or videos at once, follow the steps below:

On your Android or iPhone, launch the Instagram app.

To access your profile, tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

In the top right, tap Menu (three horizontal lines), then Settings.

Tap Privacy, then Tags> Approve Tags Manually

Tap Edit next to Tagged Posts.

Choose the photos or videos you want to remove from your profile, then tap Hide.

Hide From Profile should be selected.

Even so, if you find yourself hiding pictures from your profile on a regular basis, Instagram has an incredibly simple solution for that as well. All you have to do is enable the approval of tagged photos. It will take you to a screen where you can enable “Manually Approve Tags” — the option is located in the Privacy section of the app settings.

If you want to remove yourself from a photo or video in which you were tagged, first open the Instagram app on your device, then tap the photo or video you want to remove, then tap your username>Remove Me From Post.