How to unlock Alloy in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo, a Chinese developer, created Genshin Impact, an action role-playing game. The game has an anime-style open-world environment as well as an action-based combat system that uses elemental magic and character switching. The game is free to play and is monetized through gacha game mechanics, which allow players to gain new characters, weapons, and other assets.

The fantasy world of Teyvat is the setting for Genshin Impact, which is home to seven distinct nations, each of which is linked to a different element and ruled by a different god. The Traveler is the protagonist of the storey, who has travelled across many worlds with their twin sibling before becoming separated in Teyvat. The Traveler, accompanied by Paimon, travels in search of the lost sibling and becomes involved in the affairs of Teyvat’s nations.

All Genshin Impact players can now take on the role of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. She was previously only available to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, but with patch 2.2, she is now also available to mobile and PC players. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to obtain Aloy and when PC and mobile players will be able to do so.

Your Adventurer Rank must be at least 20 in order to grab Aloy.

If you play Genshin Impact on PC or mobile, you can immediately unlock Aloy by claiming her from your inbox. According to the 2.1 patch notes, you’ll need to log in before the patch 2.3 maintenance on November 24, 2021 to get her. After that, she’ll sit in your mailbox for a year before expiring, so make sure you get her before then.

If you’re a PS4 or PS5 player, your chance to get Aloy has managed to pass now that patch 2.2 is live. To get her in their mailbox, PlayStation players had to log in during patch 2.1. If you logged in during this time period but did not receive her, she is most likely in your mailbox, so make sure to check.

Aloy is a Cryo bow user and the game’s first collaborative character in Genshin Impact. She does have a constellation to boost her stats, but because there are no multiples of her, it is locked. You’ll need items from Inazuma to upgrade Aloy, which means your Adventurer Rank must be 30 or higher. To ascend, she needs Crystalline Blooms, Crystal Marrow, and Spectral Husks.