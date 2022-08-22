How to hide your phone number

Getting anonymous calls can be irritating or are you the prankster of your group? If anything’s common in all these situations is a phone number. You might need to hide your phone number from the person receiving calls. There are numerous apps and methods out there to achieve this but we will be talking into broad categories. So let’s dive into the options.
Method 1: One call Method
You need to call someone you don’t want to leave your number with but you forget to download an app for the same. So, we got you covered. The FCC has ordered all American carriers to allow customers to prevent their phone numbers from showing up on caller IDs (along with mandates protecting you from robocalls). To protect your identity during a basic phone call, you can:
- Put *67 before the dialed number
- After this simple step, you can test it on a trustworthy accomplice
- You may use #31# if the above step doesn’t work
- The receiver of the call would find ‘Unknown’ or ‘Private’ instead of your number
Method 2: Contacts Method
This method is further divided into Android and iPhone steps. The method applies to those who interact with a lot of people on daily basis and would appreciate a discrete meeting.
For Android users
- Go to the phone application
- Navigate to settings
- Choose “Settings”
- Select “Calls”
- Go to Additional Settings
- Navigate to Caller Id
- Choose “Hide Number”
For iPhone Users
- Launch the Settings programme.
- Select “Phone”
- Then choose “Show My Caller ID.”
- Disable the option.
Method 3: Hide Phone number apps
For a little cost, you may disguise your phone number using a variety of applications. Self-destructing messages and the capacity to manage numerous numbers are two additional incredibly helpful features of a few of these applications.
- Hushed: You may choose from more than 40 different nations’ area codes with this app, which has a lovely and simple interface. There are no expensive long-distance service fees because it uses your internet or Wi-Fi network to make the calls. A different voicemail box from your primary one is also available.
- Burner: The software is only accessible in the US and Canada, but it has a very simple UI and lets your phone and text from a new private number you choose. Burner numbers, in contrast to Hushed above, consume minutes from your regular carrier plan, but Burner also has a separate voicemail box.
- Sideline: Similar to Burner, Sideline is only available in the US and Canada and utilises your carrier’s network, thus calls made or received via Sideline will appear on your carrier’s bill. Additionally, there are a few techniques to isolate your voicemail from your actual phone number. Additionally, if you don’t want to transfer a phone number from another provider to Sideline, you can do so.