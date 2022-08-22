How to hide your phone number

Getting anonymous calls can be irritating or are you the prankster of your group? If anything’s common in all these situations is a phone number. You might need to hide your phone number from the person receiving calls. There are numerous apps and methods out there to achieve this but we will be talking into broad categories. So let’s dive into the options.

Method 1: One call Method

You need to call someone you don’t want to leave your number with but you forget to download an app for the same. So, we got you covered. The FCC has ordered all American carriers to allow customers to prevent their phone numbers from showing up on caller IDs (along with mandates protecting you from robocalls). To protect your identity during a basic phone call, you can:

Put *67 before the dialed number

After this simple step, you can test it on a trustworthy accomplice

You may use #31# if the above step doesn’t work

The receiver of the call would find ‘Unknown’ or ‘Private’ instead of your number

Method 2: Contacts Method

This method is further divided into Android and iPhone steps. The method applies to those who interact with a lot of people on daily basis and would appreciate a discrete meeting.

For Android users

Go to the phone application

Navigate to settings

Choose “Settings”

Select “Calls”

Go to Additional Settings

Navigate to Caller Id

Choose “Hide Number”

For iPhone Users

Launch the Settings programme.

Select “Phone”

Then choose “Show My Caller ID.”

Disable the option.

Method 3: Hide Phone number apps

For a little cost, you may disguise your phone number using a variety of applications. Self-destructing messages and the capacity to manage numerous numbers are two additional incredibly helpful features of a few of these applications.