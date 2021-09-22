How to increase organic traffic

Organic search accounts for 51% of all online traffic and 40% of all income. That is why search marketing teams are always striving to increase search traffic. If you rank on page one of a search engine for a term, you’ll notice a rise in organic traffic; if you rank in the top three places or the featured snippet for that keyword, you’ll likely see an exponential spike in traffic. If you don’t rank on page one, though, you’ll be missing out on a huge potential to boost your bottom line.

As a result, it’s no wonder that increasing organic traffic is the Holy Grail of search marketing. Here are five strategies for increasing search traffic and achieving your long-term marketing objectives.

Detect and fix Non Performing Content

Non-performing content is material which fails to assist a website meet its marketing goals, such as increasing organic traffic, conversions, or referrals from other websites. It’s not helping you, and it might really be harming your chances of obtaining search traffic.

This is because non-performing material uses up crawl budget, which is a restricted resource used by search engines to determine how many and which pages of a site to scan. If you have a lot of non-performing material on your site, search engines will get stuck crawling it and will quit the site before crawling the excellent stuff.

Look for new keyword opportunities

Even the most effective keyword approach is likely to have flaws. That’s only natural: fresh, relevant keywords appear on a regular basis, and adding new product features offers up new keyword potential. Incorporating those chances into the keyword strategy requires time in content development.

However, don’t settle for a keyword approach that fills in the gaps. Keyword possibilities that aren’t taken can stifle organic traffic growth and provide competitors an edge. Identifying possibilities and incorporating them into iterations of your keyword strategy can help you boost both search traffic and brand awareness.

Optimize for a higher Click-Through Rate

Positioning on page one is only half the fight when it comes to organic search traffic; you also have to persuade searchers to choose your result over a competitor’s.

The benefit of optimising for click-through rate (CTR) is twofold. To begin, you’ll divert searchers away from competitors’ sites and towards your own, resulting in an increase in organic traffic. Second, you’ll provide search engines favourable signals: One method Google prioritises search results is by having a high CTR.

Increase Keyword Rankings through Blogging

Fast blogging is one of the quickest methods to boost the amount of keywords your site ranks for, especially non-branded keywords. With top-of-funnel educational posts, blog entries establish your company as an authority in your industry, while also allowing you to promote your product to those looking for similar information.

Blogging may also be beneficial to your marketing funnel and B2B marketing strategy, since gated content can help fill the sales funnel with quality leads.

Featured Snippets

Google launched highlighted snippets in 2016. These enhanced results are designed to answer a searcher’s inquiry right on the results page, eliminating the need for the user to leave Google to get the information they require.

It’s conceivable that new Google features like highlighted snippets and the knowledge graph are causing fewer visitors to see your website through search results. With highlighted snippets, smart structure and content are essential for generating organic traffic. You’ll also receive brand exposure by pushing competition results down the ranks.