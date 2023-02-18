How To Tell an Online Casino is Legal: 101 Guide

The rise of online gaming opened plenty of job opportunities, created new market niches, but unfortunately, also serves as fertile soil for illegal casinos, operating without the bare legal minimum. To make things even worse, such casinos are somewhat hard to detect, especially for an untrained eye of a complete online gambling beginner.

Fortunately, Anna Rosak (read her bio here), has the eyes of a hawk. The online gaming and digital market specialist from Poland built her career on separating the grain from the weed. Or good casinos from those to avoid, if that’s what you prefer.

“Honestly, legalne casino online (or legal online casinos in Poland) are easy to find, but only if you know how. Complete beginners must be aware of the fact not all brands lurking on the market are worth their time and money. In fact, many of them can be quite deadly for your wallet, and your mental health”, begins Rosak.

So what are the elements to focus on? Rosak has all the answers!

Valid License

Whether you play with a casino brand authorized by the Malta Gaming Authority, Great Britain Gambling Commission or your local watchdog, Rosak always suggests double-checking if the license is still active. This can be easily done by hitting the regulator’s logo at the bottom of the site. Once you do so, it will take you to a regulator’s page with further information about the licensee’s status.

“Licenses get revoked, suspended, changed, updated… and you want to always be on your tiptoes, with all the latest info on hand. I must also mention that, to many’s disbelief, some unfair casinos often use logos without actually being authorized. A license must always be prominently displayed, and have an active link”, explains Anna.

Premium Game Suppliers

Another telltale sign a casino is legal is the abundance of regulated and licensed gaming studios, providing games of all sorts. It rarely happens that licensed gaming suppliers cooperate with unlicensed casinos, and vice versa. By scoring this winning combo, you can be sure the casino is legal, and all games have fair outcomes, at all times.

“At this point, players should be aware of the big names on the market, as they usually guarantee a good experience. For instance, Evolution’s live casino games are always a much-welcomed sight, while Pragmatic Play slot machines promise a fair experience of a different kind”, reveals Rosak.

She also says players must keep up with the latest names and scandals to know what brands to count on: “The scene is constantly changing and evolving.”

Fair Bonus Terms

“Many players are not aware of them, but bonus terms are something that can highly affect your playing experience, and your budget”, honest is Rosak. The expert reminds players that there is not a single deal that can be described as free money, and players must face the facts – if they want a bonus, they have to work for it.

“Although they all come with rules, some are better than others. Personally, I think the bigger the bonus, the longer should the wagering period be. Then, the rollover requirement should never be above x40. In the end, you should also have a fair maximum bet, and a nice range of games to play your bonus” sums up our expert.

Fair Payout Terms

Anna Rosak also suggests players take a look at payment terms to make sure everything is fair and legal. For instance, legal casinos will always ask you to verify your identity, address, and age. Although she describes the process as a “hassle”, Rosak is aware of the importance of the verification process.

“Take a look at the payment limits, fees, processing times, and whether the verification is by the book or obnoxiously complicated and open to interpretations”, recommends she. Rosak is determined a good casino has nothing to hide, and it is always better to play with a transparent casino that openly admits it charges fees than with one promising fortunes, with a bazillion of hidden stipulations.

Transparent Terms and Conditions

In the end, Rosak claims players must read the entirety of the terms and conditions. Although she agrees this endeavour can be a big bite for many, players simply have to chew it to see if they can handle it.

“Make yourself a cup of coffee, grab a blanket, and sit through it. Don’t just scan it, read it. Terms and conditions are sometimes hard to read, but it is them where the devil is hidden. No matter what the casino promises, T&Cs determine rules that apply”, explains the expert.

“It is better to be safe than sorry. I know this sentence is worned out, but only because it is true”, she concludes.