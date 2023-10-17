How To Join a Party in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO just got a whole lot more exciting with the introduction of Party Play, a brand-new feature unveiled on October 16, 2023. This feature is all about teaming up and having a blast while exploring the Pokémon world. Whether you want to catch Pokémon, take on epic raids, or simply enjoy the company of your fellow trainers, Party Play is here to make it happen. And the best part? No complicated friendship requirements – just a minimum level of 15, and you’re ready to roll.

What is Party Play in Pokémon GO?

Party Play is Pokémon GO’s way of bringing players together in a new and exciting way. It’s all about forming groups and taking on various in-game challenges with your friends, unlocking bonuses and adventures that are only available when you team up. The focus of this feature, which rolled out globally on October 17, is to encourage players to work together, catch Pokémon, participate in raids, and explore the vast world of Pokémon in a whole new light.

How to Use Party Play

Using Party Play in Pokémon GO is a breeze. All you need is a trainer level of 15 or above, and you’ll be ready to dive into the action. Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started:

Reach Level 15: First things first, make sure your trainer has reached at least level 15 in Pokémon GO. This is the only requirement to unlock the Party Play feature. Access the Party Tab: Once you’ve reached the magic level, open your trainer menu by tapping on your avatar portrait located in the bottom left corner of the screen. Navigate to the Party Tab: In the trainer menu, you’ll see the “PARTY” tab at the top of the screen, next to “ME” and “FRIENDS.” Tap on it to enter the party screen. Creating a Party: If you want to create a party, tap “CREATE.” This will initiate your party setup. Invite Your Friends: Show the generated QR code to the players you want to invite, or you can send them the numerical code.

Joining a Party in Pokémon GO

Joining a party is just as straightforward as creating one, provided you meet the level requirement. To join a party, follow these simple steps:

Level Check: Ensure your trainer is at least level 15 or higher to access the Party Play feature. Access the Party Tab: Open your trainer menu by tapping on your avatar portrait in the bottom left corner. Navigate to the Party Tab: Tap on the “PARTY” tab located at the top of the screen, alongside “ME” and “FRIENDS.” Join a Party: To join a party, select “JOIN PARTY.” Connect with the Host: To complete the process, you’ll need to scan the party’s QR code from the host’s phone or enter the numerical code. You can switch between these options at the top of the screen.

Parties in Pokémon GO

Now that you’re all set to party in Pokémon GO, it’s essential to understand the mechanics and how parties work. Parties are a fantastic way to enjoy Pokémon GO with friends and other trainers. Each party has a one-hour duration, during which you can embark on exciting challenges, fight in epic raid battles, and, of course, catch Pokémon together.

After your party’s adventure, you have the option to save your statistics from the run as an image. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to the party just yet and want to keep the fun going with the same group, don’t worry – simply create another party and continue your Pokémon journey.