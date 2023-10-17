How To Play Spiderman 2 Early on PS5

Playing a video game before its official release is a thrill that every gaming enthusiast dreams of. For those eager to don the Spidey suit, swing through the city, and fight crime, the burning question is whether there’s a way to access Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 early on your PS5. After all, who wouldn’t want to dive into the world of the upcoming PS5 exclusive a bit sooner? In this guide, we’ll explore the options, or lack thereof, for playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before the official release date.

The release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might still seem like a distant speck on the horizon, especially for die-hard fans. This anticipation is further fueled by the overwhelmingly positive reception of the game, as it has quickly earned its place as one of the best PS5 games available today, according to our Spider-Man 2 review. Naturally, this has left fans itching to interact with the diverse Spider-Man 2 PS5 characters ahead of the full release.

Is There Early Access?

Unfortunately, the answer to the question of whether Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers early access is a disappointing no. Neither the pre-order bonus nor the deluxe editions of the game provide early access. As a result, you’ll have to exercise some patience and wait until the official release date, which is set for Friday, October 20, 2023, to get your hands on this highly-anticipated title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t the first game in the series to forego an early access period. Its predecessors, including the first Marvel’s Spider-Man game and the spin-off, Miles Morales, also followed the same pattern. The only “early” benefit you could get, so to speak, with these titles was some pre-order suits. Sony has opted for a similar approach with Spider-Man 2 on the PS5. So, if you decide to make your Spider-Man 2 pre-orders now, you can still secure those pre-order Spider-Man 2 PS5 suits. However, despite the strong desire from fans, there’s no way to gain early access, even with the game’s phenomenal reception. Although, you can preload the game.

Pre-Load for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

While early access might be out of the question, there is some good news for those who’ve pre-ordered Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for pre-load on the PS5 for all pre-order customers. The pre-load became available on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST. This early access allows you to download the game a full week before its official release.

This is particularly beneficial for players with slower internet connections. Pre-loading the game means you won’t have to twiddle your thumbs as you wait for the game to download after its official release. Instead, you can jump right into the action the moment the game is released.

Even if you have a fast internet connection, you won’t have to linger on the PlayStation homepage, eagerly waiting for the game to become available. Although you can’t play the game until the full release, you can enjoy the Spider-Man soundtrack playing on your PS5 home screen as you bide your time.

Why No Early Access?

One might wonder why there’s no early access for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, especially when early access is becoming increasingly popular across the gaming industry, even for single-player titles. The reason behind this decision lies in the nature of the game itself. Since Spider-Man 2 is a purely single-player title, it’s not surprising that it isn’t available for early access.

Sony has a tradition of keeping the storyline tightly under wraps until everyone can experience it. This approach stems from the desire to prevent story spoilers from emerging prematurely. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 promises a thrilling narrative that features Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and a host of Spider-Man 2 villains, including the menacing Venom. Allowing early access could lead to story leaks that might dampen the experience for fans eagerly waiting for the official release. In fact, there have already been several leaks regarding the game’s story, even before its official launch.

Story spoilers can, at best, ruin the experience for fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for the game’s release. At worst, they can result in decreased game sales. That’s why Sony avoids early access for their single-player exclusives, such as God of War, The Last of Us, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.