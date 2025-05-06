In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the Mages Guild offers a rewarding path for aspiring spellcasters. Joining this prestigious guild not only grants access to powerful spells and magical items but also opens the doors to the Arcane University, where you can craft your own spells and enchantments. This guide will walk you through the steps to become a member of the Mages Guild and ascend its ranks.

To begin, you must seek out one of the Mages Guild halls located in the cities of Anvil, Bravil, Bruma, Cheydinhal, Chorrol, Leyawiin, or Skingrad. Note that the Imperial City and Kvatch do not have guild halls. Approach the head of any of these guilds and express your interest in joining. As long as you have a clean criminal record, you will be welcomed into the guild. Upon acceptance, you’ll receive a copy of the Mages Guild Charter and a key granting access to most areas within the guild halls.

Earning Recommendations

Membership in the Mages Guild is just the first step. To gain full access to the guild’s resources, including the Arcane University, you must obtain recommendations from the leaders of all seven guild halls. Each recommendation involves completing a specific quest:

Anvil : Investigate a series of mysterious deaths along the Gold Road.

Bravil : Recover a fellow mage’s staff that has gone missing.

Bruma : Locate a missing guild member who has disappeared under unusual circumstances.

Cheydinhal : Retrieve a lost ring that holds significance to the guild.

Chorrol : Resolve issues stemming from a former guild member’s actions.

Leyawiin : Assist a troubled mage in regaining her sanity.

Skingrad : Find another missing mage whose whereabouts are unknown.

Completing these tasks not only earns you the necessary recommendations but also provides valuable experience and insight into the guild’s operations.

Gaining Access to the Arcane University

With all seven recommendations in hand, make your way to the Arcane University in the Imperial City. There, speak with Raminus Polus, who will acknowledge your accomplishments and grant you the rank of Apprentice. This promotion comes with several benefits:

Access to the university’s facilities, including spell crafting and enchanting stations.

A Robe of the Apprentice, which boosts your Willpower by 8 points.

An increase in Fame, enhancing your reputation across Cyrodiil.

The Arcane University serves as the central hub for magical research and advancement, offering unparalleled opportunities for those dedicated to the arcane arts.

Upholding the Guild’s Standards

As a member of the Mages Guild, it’s crucial to adhere to the organization’s code of conduct. Engaging in prohibited activities, such as theft or assault against fellow guild members, can lead to suspension or expulsion. Should you find yourself expelled, there is a path to redemption. Raminus Polus may offer you a quest to gather specific alchemical ingredients as a means of atonement. However, repeated offenses can result in permanent dismissal from the guild.

Advancing Through the Ranks

Your journey doesn’t end at the rank of Apprentice. The Mages Guild offers a structured hierarchy, with opportunities for promotion based on your contributions and mastery of magic. As you progress, you’ll gain access to more advanced spells, exclusive items, and greater responsibilities within the guild. Engage in guild quests, assist fellow members, and continue honing your magical skills to rise through the ranks.