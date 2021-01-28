No shortage of Content

Living in the world of Digitiliazation, we have no shortage of content. With the rise of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, or other OTT platforms, users spend hours binge-watching TV shows and movies. Netflix alone has 182 Million subscribers whereas Amazon Prime has nearly 140 million users. This shows us why OTTs have turned out to be the fastest growing media and entertainment section.

With new series and movies, releasing so frequently, today, we have unlimited options to watch. Due to this vast choice, it is very easy to lose track of the shows you are currently watching. So, what is the solution?

Today, let’s find an answer for this dilemma – How to Keep Track of the shows you’re watching on OTT?

Thankfully, there are some great shows tracking apps that can assist in keeping a track of your shows, which episode you were in and it will also notify you about the new episodes as soon as they are aired.

So let’s look at the top 4 services –

Free

37.1 MB

By Letterboxd

Letterboxd is a free app that is a combination of the tracker, discovery engine, and social network. This app has several features. But the most important point is the fact that you won’t feel clutter if you want to focus on a single feature.

The app also has a pro version which allows you to access the paid features like removing ads, ad filtering, customization, and others. But if you want to just use it for keeping tracks, the free version is good enough.

b). TV Time

Free

29 MB

By Toze Labs

* A trakt.tv account is required to save your data online and sync between devices where TV Show Tracker is available *z



One of the most popular TV shows tracker. This app is integrated with several OTT platforms, therefore irrespective of what you’re watching, chances are you will find it in TV time. The app has a great User interface that allows you to keep track of your show effortlessly.

c). TV Show & Movie Tracker – Trackt Client

Free

18 MB

By Jonathan Antoine

You need a trakt.tv account to save your data online and sync between devices where you want to use this app. With a clean and robust user interface, this app is a great choice if you’re searching for a TV tracker. It is powered by Trackt, which is also a popular TV and movie tracking website.

TV Show Tracker consumes very little data and also has a calendar option, which notifies you about your upcoming episodes and shows. Through this app, you can also access your shows offline, provided you have downloaded them.

d). SOFA: DOWNTIME ORGANIZER

Free

8.5 MB

By Astrio, LLC

Taking the idea of “Less is more,” Sofa app is designed for people who like the simple and minimalistic design. It is a TV show and movie tracking app but with no complexity. It’s more of a to-do manager that offers you suggestions based on your history. It allows you to create unlimited lists and customize them according to your taste. You can also organize books along with movies and TV shows.

That was our list of top 4 TV tracking apps which you can and enjoy binge-watching your TV shows and movies on OTT without any worries.