Xbox vs PlayStation? Which one you should buy in 2023

The year 2023 will be the battleground for the console war between PlayStation and Xbox Series X. Despite PS5 being the leader in the next-gen consoles, the PlayStation vs Xbox debate will continue this year, with both consoles evenly matched in terms of sales figures. Sony recently announced that the PS5 shortages will be reduced in 2023, and they have revealed titles dedicated to PS5, including Forspoken. In response, Microsoft is launching one of the biggest games in a decade called Starfield, which is one of the best upcoming Xbox Series X games, set to release in the first half of 2023.

Design comparison:

In terms of design, the PS5 and Xbox Series X have vastly different aesthetics. The PS5 has an abstract, curvy design with a winged casing that hides its power and heat. The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, is a small black cube with sharp edges and a honeycomb vent at one end, with a green interior. Both consoles are designed to stay silent and cool in use and come with enough ports to make life easy. The Xbox Series X has a hidden controller connectivity, while the PS5 relies on a dongle that hangs out the front.

Controller comparison:

The PS5’s DualSense Wireless Controller has cutting-edge technology, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a touchpad. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X uses a modernized version of the Xbox controller, which feels great to use but lacks the eye-catching tech of the DualSense. Both consoles can play old games from previous generations. However, the PS5 is limited to PS4 games on disc, while the Xbox Series X can play discs from as far back as the original Xbox, as well as Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles.

Price comparison:

Both consoles offer two models and take a similar disc-versus-digital-only approach. Sony has the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, while Microsoft has the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S models. The PS5 Digital Edition is similar to the standard PS5 console, minus the Blu-ray disc drive. The Xbox Series X is more powerful and will output at 4K resolution while the Series S is limited to 1440p. The PS5 standard disc edition costs $499.99 / £449.99, while the PS5 Digital Edition sells for $399.99 / £359.99. The Xbox Series X costs $499 / £449, while the Xbox Series S costs $299 / £249. Currently, you may not notice any difference in performance between the Series X and S, and all games play on both. But, in the coming years, it’s likely Series S will be phased out.

Spec comparison:

Regarding specs, both consoles have a similar approach to gaming, with SSDs supporting fast-loading and data access for larger and more detailed worlds, as well as custom AMD CPUs and GPUs for advanced graphics. The PS5’s custom AMD Ryzen CPU runs at 3.5GHz and its GPU hits 2.23GHz and offers 10.28TFLOPs. In contrast, the Xbox Series X’s customised AMD Zen 2 CPU can run at 3.8GHz and its GPU boasts 12 teraflops, and runs at a locked 1.8GHz. While the Xbox Series X has more raw power, the PS5 has some clever custom processes to eke out power when and where needed. Both main consoles have similar output, with 4K / 60fps and 4K at 30fps with graphical techniques such as ray tracing turned on. Both boast support for 8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates at 4K.

In conclusion, both consoles will be evenly matched in 2023, and ultimately, it comes down to personal preferences. The PS5 has an abstract and sleek design, and the Xbox has a honeycomb design. Players looking to buy a new console in 2023 should keep in mind the prices, specs, and exclusive titles for the console, while everything else such as the design, controller, and aesthetics should be kept secondary. You should go for the console best suiting your needs and budget. This article has provided you with all the information you need to make an informed decision.