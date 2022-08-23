After a lot of reports of Destiny 2 players not being able to connect their Twitch with their Bungie accounts because of authentication errors, their Twitch has an authentication error on its Bungie accounts, we prepared this guide for how to link Twitch to Bungie account.

All you have to do is connect your bungie.net and Twitch accounts, and you are entitled to in-game items simply for watching the upcoming Destiny 2 streams. To be eligible for Twitch drops, players need to make sure that their Twitch account is linked with their Destiny 2 account in their Bungie.net profile.

Before you can watch, you need to connect your Twitch and Destiny 2 accounts. Here, players will be allowed to connect their Bungie.net accounts with Twitch and authorize it. You can do this by going to the Connections tab on Bungie.net settings and selecting the Twitch icon.

On Twitch, click on the Connect Gaming Account button to take yourself to Bungie’s site, where you can connect the account of the platform of your choice with Twitch. Once done, the last step is to approve linking your platform account to the Twitch Prime account. Authorize Link After clicking on Link Account, you should see a pop-up box appear (make sure you have allowed pop-ups for bungie.net). Here, on the left-hand side of the displayed display screen, click On account linking.

Log into Bungie.net by clicking on the Person icon at the top-right corner of the page. Signing up can be done by clicking on the icon in the top right and selecting which platform you are using to play Destiny 2. To make claims, click on the Twitch Profile icon on the top-right, then choose Drop. Clicking this will pop up a box requesting that you authorize your Twitch login. A popup window will pop up that requires you to authorize your twitch login.

Players who are willing to put some time into watching Destiny 2-related content are able to receive exclusive in-game rewards, such as emblems, just for tuning into a few streams. If a streamer is actively playing Destiny 2 on Twitch using the official Destiny Twitch extension, you can fill bounties to unlock rewards. While on Twitch, you can also earn more rewards via the Prime Gaming Program, as long as you have Prime via Amazon.

It is important to note that you do not have to watch a specific time of a stream you are eligible for any Twitch Drops offered so long as you are signed into your linked account. In the case of Twitch, Bungie has included drops that are awarded for watching the stream for a specific period of time.

You just need to make sure that your Amazon account is linked with Twitch as well in order to receive the benefits. In this article, Prima Games is going to be explaining how you can also reap those benefits that Bungie has made available to Twitch, by linking your Twitch Account with Bungie. Now that your account is linked, you can claim future Twitch Prime Destiny 2 rewards simply by clicking on the Claim Now button found on the Destiny 2 Twitch Prime page.