How to locate an android phone (June update)

One more month is in the books, and that implies it’s the ideal opportunity for another arrangement of “Google Play System” refreshes. While the current month’s Android security announcement is yet to go live, Google has previously unveiled new highlights and upgrades coming in the June 2022 Play framework update. These incorporate all that from Google Play Services, the Play Store, and different other Google-related Android framework parts.

As per the refreshed help page, the Google Play framework update for June 2022 brings along basic bug fixes for account the executives and diagnostics-related administrations. Subsequent to getting the new update, you ought to have the option to find a small bunch of new highlights in the Play Pass and Play Points programs. The delivery streamlines the Play Store download schedules also.

Here is the full changelog for the Google Play framework update for June 2022:

Basic Fixes – [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, and Wear OS] Bug fixes for account the board, and framework the executives and diagnostics-related administrations.

Google Play Store

Enhancements to the Play-as-you-download component allow gamers to begin playing portable games while the application download keeps on decreasing holding up times.

New Features to assist you with finding the Apps and Games you love.

Enhancements permit quicker and more solid download and establishment.

New highlights to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Improvements to Google Play Billing.

Ceaseless enhancements to Play Protect to guard your gadget.

Different execution advancements, bug fixes, and upgrades to security, dependability, and availability.

Framework Management – Updates to framework the board benefits that further develop gadget execution and security and execution.

Designer Services – New designer highlights for Google and outsider application engineers to help advertisements, and engineer highlights related engineer administrations in their applications.

To get the previously mentioned highlights, upgrades, and erring on your own Android gadget, you’ll need to be on Google Play Services rendition 22.18 (or 22.21) and Play Store form 30.3, the two of which ought to have started carrying out as of June 1.

