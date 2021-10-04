How to lock apps on android

If you wish to lend your phone to someone else, you need make sure they can’t launch your apps. Private material may be found in WhatsApp, Gmail, and the image gallery, all of which you may wish to keep private. But don’t worry, you can use an app lock function to keep critical information safe from inquisitive eyes.





The app lock functionality is available as part of several smartphone makers’ custom Android skins. On the next pages, we’ll show you how to utilise the app lock function on the most popular Android skins. But what if your phone runs pure Android and the app lock functionality isn’t available? We’ve addressed your issues as well, and we’ll teach you how to solve the situation.



As previously said, if your smartphone is produced by one of the manufacturers listed below, you may not even need to hunt for a third-party app. Using the built-in app lock function rather than a third-party application is also more secure. Here is how to lock apps on few android phones.



Lower-end/mid-range Samsung smartphones may come with their own Software App Lock app called S Secure pre-installed. It may be accessed using the options below. If you don’t see this option, try the alternative way by reading on.





Open the Settings menu.

Scroll down to Advanced Options.

Look for the Lock and mask applications option.

If you don’t see this option, go to the Google Play Store and download the S Secure app.



After the app has been installed, go back and look for the Lock and mask applications option; touch it.

After the app has been installed, go back and look for the Lock and mask applications option; touch it. Toggle the switch to the On position.

You’ll now have the choice of using a pattern, PIN, password, or Face unlock.

Choose your preferred choice and set it up.

After you’ve chosen your lock type, go to Locked applications.

The screen will be blank because you just put it up. In the top right corner, tap the Add option.

You’ll now see a list of applications with a checkbox next to each one.

Choose the applications you want to lock.

Return to the Locked applications screen, and the selected apps will now be visible.

Return to the applications carousel, and the app you chose will now have a lock icon next to it.

If you own a OnePlus smartphone, your device already comes with an app lock feature of its own. Here’s how you can enable it.



