How to log out of Netflix on a TV and Roku

Sometimes you might want to log out of Netflix from your device. Maybe you are using a shared computer, or need to switch accounts. Regardless of your motives, here is a guide on how to do so.

Logging out of Netflix on a TV

Open Netflix on your TV by using your remote control to select the app labelled Netflix, which will take you to the Netflix home screen. Navigate left to open the menu by pressing the left-arrow or directional button on your remote or controller. Choose Settings, which might also be represented by the gear icon. Choose Sign Out, after which a confirmation message will appear. Click on Yes to confirm your decision of signing out, and you will be signed out of Netflix immediately.

Logging out of Netflix on a Roku 3, 4, Streaming Stick, Express, and Roku TV

Open Netflix on your Roku. Navigate left to open the settings menu. Choose Settings, which might also be represented by the gear icon. Choose Sign Out, after which a confirmation message will appear. Click on Yes to confirm your decision of signing out, and you will be signed out of Netflix immediately.

Logging out of Netflix on a Roku 2

Open Netflix through your home screen. Tap on the star button on your remote to open the channel options. Choose Remove channel and confirm your choice by selecting Remove channel again.

Logging out of Netflix on a Roku 1

Navigate to the Roku settings menu. Choose “Netflix settings” from the given options. Click on the option that reads “Deactivate this device from my Netflix account” from the available menu. Confirm your choice after being prompted to do so.

Keep in mind that signing out of Netflix on one Roku device will not sign your account out of your other Roku devices where you might be using Netflix.