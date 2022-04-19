How to log out of Netflix on Roku

There might be times when you want to sign out of Netflix on your Roku gadget. You can do much in a couple of fast advances, however, more established Roku models, similar to the Roku 1 and 2, have a somewhat unexpected interaction in comparison to fresher ones.

This is the way to do it on any Roku model.

Instructions to sign out of Netflix on a Roku 1, 2 Streaming Stick, Express, and Roku TV

Open the Netflix channel on your Roku. Pick a watch profile whenever incited. Go to the settings menu on the left side menu. Select Sign Out. Affirm your determination by picking Yes when provoked.

Assuming you’re experiencing difficulty observing the perfect menus, you can utilize a remote button succession to open a fast menu. Utilize the accompanying succession from inside the Netflix channel on your Roku:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up

Then, at that point, pick Sign Out from the choices accessible.

Instructions to sign out of Netflix on a Roku 1

Marking out on a Roku 2 expects you to eliminate the channel.

On your Roku home screen, go to the Netflix channel. Press the start button on your remote to open channel choices. Select Remove channel. Affirm your choice by choosing Remove channel once more.

On the other hand, you can eliminate the Netflix channel by utilizing the Roku portable application.

Your Roku gadget is naturally deactivated in your Netflix account when you eliminate the channel. You can add the channel and reauthorize your Roku gadget in your Netflix account again when required.

The most effective method to sign out of Netflix on a Roku 2

Marking out on a Roku requires deactivating the gadget in your Netflix account.

Go to the Roku settings menu. Select “Netflix settings” from the choices accessible. Pick “Deactivate this gadget from my Netflix account” from the menu. Affirm your choice when provoked.

You can sign out of Netflix on one Roku gadget without influencing other Roku gadgets you own. Marking out of Netflix on one Roku gadget won’t sign your record out of other Roku gadgets.

Deactivating your Roku implies the gadget no longer has consent to associate with your Netflix account. You should reauthorize it to utilize Netflix on that gadget.

Eliminating a channel from one Roku gadget, nonetheless, will eliminate it from all your Roku gadgets that are signed into a similar Roku account. Adding Roku channels is a fast interaction.