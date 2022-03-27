How to Make an Amazon FBA Seller Account And Start Selling?

Setting up a brand new business is never an easy task, especially when you are doing it online. There are several technicalities that you need to go through in order to not face any kind of obstruction later. Similarly, starting up an Amazon selling business requires you to make a lot of difficult choices.

Moreover, you might encounter new concepts that you do not quite understand. Not to mention, the legal formalities. All these things might confuse you to the core. And you may start wondering how to start selling on Amazon? Therefore, to make it all simple for you ahead is a concise guide that will help you to start your business on Amazon.

Getting Started With Amazon Business

There are several factors that you need to consider before proceeding with creating your Amazon account. For instance, you need to have a clear idea about the plan with which you want to embark on the journey of selling. Also, this is a crucial step as it will become the deciding factor of the number of sales you can receive in a month. After that, you will have to decide whether you want to resell or brand your own product. To make it understandable for you, the following is a detailed explanation for the same:

Select Your Selling Plan

You can select your selling plan on the basis of the size of your business; If you are starting the business on a small scale, then you can go for the individual plan. However, entrepreneurs who want to start big can choose a professional plan. The details of both the plans are mentioned below:

Individual

If you choose the individual plan, then you will have to pay around $0.99 per item sold and some additional selling fees. This plan is applicable to you if you can only sell less than or equal to 40 units in a month. Also, for entrepreneurs that are still deciding on what item to sell, this is the most suitable plan as they can check the potential of their selected product.

Professional

If the product that you are selling has the potential of selling more than 40 units per month, then this plan is for you. It will cost you around $39.99 per month, along with the additional selling fees. The professional plan is suitable for entrepreneurs that are selling their own brand and want to advertise it. Also, this plan qualifies you to use advanced features such as reports and APIs.

Form A Full Proof Strategy

Some entrepreneurs are good with their selling skills. Whereas some are entering the Amazon business only to promote their brand. Well, whatever might be the case with you, you need to formulate a full proof strategy to make immense profits with your business. Besides, you can only choose one of the two options available:

Resellers

Resellers basically resell the already existing products that are popular among the buyers and are a sure shot to success. All you need to do is select your product and introduce it to the Amazon store, and you are good to go.

Branding

Unlike reselling, branding requires tons of work and evaluation and rightfully so. After all, you are building a product from ground zero and using Amazon as a medium to promote it and make it popular. To start branding, you can take the help of Amazon features such as Brand Analytics and new-to-brand metrics. Also, if you want to protect and secure your brand, you can register it on Amazon Brand Registry.

Create Your Amazon Seller Account

Once you are ready with your strategy and plan, you can proceed further by creating an Amazon seller account. To do so, you can either start selling with your customer account or create a new account with your business credential.

To create a new account, follow these steps:

Click on this link .

Enter your name, email address and password. And click on the Next option.

Once you click on the Next option, an OTP will be generated to your email address.

Verify your credentials by writing the OTP in the blank column and then click on Create your Amazon account.

Product Selection & Product Listing

The final step is to select a suitable product for Amazon selling. There are endless categories to choose from. However, you are required to choose the category in which your products come. Once you are done with product selection, the next step is product listing that will require you to provide the details of your product, such as:

Specify the item you are selling by providing the product identifier like GTIN, ISBN, EAN, or UPC.

Details of a product like a name, brand, description, images and category

Additional details such as the price of the product, the available quantity, shipping options available and product’s condition.

Keywords and search terms that can be associated with your product so that it will be easy for the customers to search your product.

Some Additional Things To Keep In Mind

You can seek help from FBA resources available online such as FBA courses and tools. Some of the best courses out there are Freedom Ticket, Jungle Scout Academy, Freedom Builder Bootcamp, and Amazing Selling Machine. Whereas, some of the tools that can assist you are Jungle Scout, Helium 10, AMZ Finder, Sellics, etc.

If you are starting as a beginner then you can make use of Helium 10 Promo Code that gives 50% Flat Discount for first 2 months.

Apart from this, you also need to keep in mind the legal formalities and the documents that you should have in your hand before creating your Amazon seller account. Some of the documents that you might need are:

Business permits and licenses

Memorandum of Understanding

Registered business documents

Documents for local and state taxes

Additionally, there are also some privacy policies and online terms of use that you must consider. For example, if you are using the lead magnet tool, then you need to provide a privacy policy column to your customers to state how you are going to use their given information.

Bottom Line

Once you succeed in establishing your business in a proper manner, nothing can stop you. Also, solid grounding is responsible for the growth of your business in the future. Not to mention, seeing you doing well in the business, your competitors might get envious and try some legal methods to rope you down.

Therefore, by undertaking the above guidelines, you will have a firm grounding, and no one can shake you on any basis. So, for now, these are the only things that you need to keep in mind to start your business with Amazon.