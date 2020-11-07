How to manually update MS One-Drive

Microsoft One-Drive is a vault for all your files on your computer if you are a subscriber of Microsoft 365. You probably depend on the 1 TB of could space for all the sync and storage of your files in the system. In a case, when you don’t even have a subscription you still have access to 5GB of one drive space for absolutely no charges.

It might happen sometimes that the files on your system do not update or sync on the one-drive on their own. To say precisely, sometimes the revolutionary OneDrive which has replaces all the hard drives do not work properly. In such cases, you can update your OneDrive manually in some steps and we will tell you how-

Update your OneDrive manually-

Sometimes this error occurs when you don’t have the latest version of OneDrive on your computer. In times like these, all you have to do is download the recent version available.

1. Click on the OneDrive icon available on your desktop in the notification area in the lower right corner of the screen.

2. Later, click on the ‘Help and Settings’ option.

3. In the pop-up menu, click on ‘Settings’.

4. Click on the ‘About’ option available on the top of the OneDrive window.

5. Go through the ‘About Microsoft OneDrive’ section and click on the version number link.

6. OneDrive with then direct you to the OneDrive support page from where you will be able to determine the current version number for OneDrive. You can then see if you have the latest version or not.

7. In case, you don’t have the latest version you can click on the ‘Download OneDrive for the Windows’

How to update OneDrive if you have a problem

If there is still some reason because of which you can not operate your OneDrive, there is one solution that always works. Uninstall it then install it again. One thing you must take note of- uninstalling the OneDrive on your system will not affect your synced or backed up files.

Here is how you can uninstall and install the OneDrive

Navigate through the start search box on your menu and type “Remove.” Click “Add or remove programs” when you see the option appear in the search. Keep scrolling to the list of uninstalled programs and select ‘Microsoft OneDrive’ when you find it. You save yourself a lot of time and clicks when you search for the Microsoft OneDrive utilizing the ‘Search this list’ search box option available at the top of the list of apps.

3. Finally, click on the ‘Uninstall’ option and give windows time to remove the OneDrive. When your system is free of the old version of OneDrive, visit the OneDrive Webpage and click on Download. After the download is complete, start the installation process. Follow the instructions to successfully install the latest version of Microsoft OneDrive.

