How To Mod Starfield

Are you eager to enhance your Starfield gaming experience with mods but not sure where to begin? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Starfield, being a Bethesda RPG, has already amassed a vibrant modding community with numerous exciting options to explore. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installing mods in Starfield, making it as simple as possible. Whether you prefer using the official Vortex Mod Manager or installing mods manually, we’ve got the steps laid out for you.

Choosing a Reliable Source for Mods

Before we dive into the installation process, it’s essential to choose a trustworthy source for downloading mods. For beginners, there’s no better place than Nexus Mods. Nexus Mods has long been the go-to hub for modding enthusiasts, and most importantly, it’s a secure and reliable website.

When you download a mod, you’re essentially making changes to files on your computer. Downloading from an untrustworthy site can pose security risks. However, Nexus Mods maintains a strong reputation for content monitoring. Before any mod becomes available to the public, it undergoes rigorous virus scans conducted by VirusTotal, which combines the results of 50 popular virus scanning software. This ensures that mods are safe for users. If you still have doubts, you can preview the file contents manually before downloading.

Backing Up Game Files

Before venturing into modding, it’s crucial to back up your game files. This step ensures that you can restore Starfield to its original state if anything goes awry. Here’s how to do it:

Check the Game Version: Right-click on Starfield in Steam and select “Properties.”

Go to the “Updates” tab to verify the game version. As of writing, Starfield’s early access build ID is 12051365. Back Up Original Game Files: Right-click on Starfield in Steam once again.

Select “Manage” and choose “Browse local files.”

In File Explorer, copy all the files to a separate location. Create a Separate Save File: Ensure you have a save file that doesn’t use mods. Unfortunately, Starfield doesn’t allow you to rename saved files, so remember the date of your last unmodded save.

Installing Mods Using Vortex Mod Manager

The easiest way to install mods in Starfield is by utilizing Vortex Mod Manager, the official mod manager for Nexus Mods, where you’ll find all Starfield mods. Here are the steps:

Download Vortex Mod Manager: Visit Nexus Mods and download Vortex Mod Manager.

Follow the on-screen instructions for installation. Log in with Your NexusMods Account: Launch Vortex Mod Manager and log in using your NexusMods account. If you don’t have one, create an account. Set Up Starfield in Vortex Mod Manager: Click on “Games” on the left-hand side.

Search for “Starfield” and click “Manage” on the Starfield icon.

Download the prompted extension and follow the installation instructions.

Configure the game folder location (if not detected automatically). Install Mods: Find the mod you want on Nexus Mods.

Go to the “Files” tab.

Select your desired mod version and click “Mod Manager Download.”

When prompted, open Vortex.

Follow the on-screen instructions within Vortex to install the mod. Activate Mods: In Vortex, click on “Mods” on the left side.

Click “Deploy Mods” and follow on-screen instructions to resolve any conflicts.

Launch Starfield and enjoy your modded game.

If Vortex asks for assistance in resolving conflicting mods, refer to the mod pages on Nexus Mods for guidance from the mod makers.

Manual Installation For Starfield Mods

If you prefer not to use a mod manager like Vortex, you can still download and install Starfield mods manually. It’s slightly slower and requires more attention to detail, but it’s doable. Follow these steps:

Download the Mod: Find the mod on Nexus Mods and go to the “Files” tab.

Click “Manual Download” for your desired mod version. Unzip the Mod: After downloading, unzip the mod by right-clicking it in Windows Explorer and selecting “Extract All” or using an unzipping tool like 7Zip. Read the Instructions: Visit the mod page on Nexus Mods and navigate to the “Description” tab.

Carefully read the instructions provided by the mod maker, as each mod may have different installation requirements. Install the Mod: Follow the specific instructions from the mod maker to copy the mod’s contents into your Starfield game directory: Program Files (x86) Steam steamapps common Starfield. Launch Starfield: Close Windows Explorer and start Starfield to enjoy your newly installed mods.

Conclusion

Modding Starfield can breathe new life into your gaming experience, and now, with our simple guide, you have the tools to get started. Whether you choose the convenience of Vortex Mod Manager or prefer manual installation, remember to always follow instructions carefully and enjoy the countless possibilities that Starfield mods bring to your gameplay. Happy modding!