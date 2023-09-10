The Tech Marvel Behind the US Presidential State Car: An Insight into “The Beast”

In the bustling streets of Delhi, during the ongoing G20 summit, an automotive marvel traverses the roads with authority and elegance. That marvel is the United States presidential state car, aptly nicknamed “The Beast.” Unveiled in September 2018, this state-of-the-art vehicle is a proud presentation of General Motors’ Cadillac brand. Sporting a price tag of a staggering $15.8 million, or approximately Rs 131 crore when converted to Indian currency, it showcases technology and engineering prowess at its best.

Drawing from its majestic moniker, the title “The Beast” resonates well with its impressive capabilities and features, a fusion of tech, luxury, and formidable security measures. Let’s delve into some key aspects that set this presidential state car apart from the rest:

1. Dimensions & Craftsmanship

At first glance, The Beast is unmistakably distinctive. With a weight varying between 6,800 kg and 9,100 kg, this vehicle has space to accommodate seven individuals. Stretching approximately 18 feet or roughly 5.5 meters bumper-to-bu mper, The Beast’s rumored foundation is the GMC TopKick platform, primarily intended for medium-duty trucks. Such a design choice breaks conventional norms, as it exudes the grandeur reminiscent of Cadillac’s previous-gen Escalade SUV – a paradigm shift in luxury sedan styling.

2. Unparalleled Safety Features

Safety, unsurprisingly, tops the list when it comes to presidential transportation. The Beast boasts of a sealed environment to counteract potential chemical threats. It’s equipped with night vision capabilities, as well as preventive measures such as smoke-screens and oil slicks. The safety arsenal doesn’t end there. An emergency blood supply, armor constructed of aluminum, ceramic, and steel, plus windows that are five inches thick, reinforces its fortress-like stature. Doors that rival the weight of those on a Boeing 757, electrifying door handles, pump-action shotguns, tear gas grenades, and even rocket-powered grenades are believed to be part of the safety ensemble. With kevlar-reinforced, puncture-resistant tires, even if they burst, The Beast will continue its journey undeterred.

3. Luxurious Cabin Interiors

Inside this automotive giant, technology and luxury merge seamlessly. For pressing concerns, the president’s seat incorporates a satellite phone, connecting directly to both the Pentagon and the Vice President. The trunk houses life-saving systems, such as an oxygen setup in case of chemical assaults and tools for smoke screen and tear gas dispensation. While there’s a plethora of amenities ensuring comfort and security, some remain cloaked in secrecy, likely for strategic reasons.

In conclusion, as the world watches the G20 summit unfold, The Beast stands out not just as a testament to the importance of the US president but as an emblem of technological advancement, security sophistication, and design innovation. It’s not merely a car; it’s a statement, a combination of tech mastery and vehicular evolution, setting a benchmark in presidential transport globally.