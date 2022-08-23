How to monetize YouTube videos

If you got a youtube channel you must have thought to monetize YouTube videos at least once in your youtube career. But is that easy as it is said? Well, It is and It isn’t. The reason behind this is that it has a long list of requirements you definitely need to consider before applying and as far as the application itself is concerned, it is an easy one if you got all the requirements ticked off. Let’s have a look into the steps.

Requirements to monetize YouTube videos

You must be residing in the following countries.

You must have 1000 subscribers to sign up.

You must have 4000 watch hours on your channel content. The watch hours from the latest 12 months would be considered. Long live streams and taken-down video views would not be counted.

You must prepare two-factor authentication to safeguard your channel and account.

You must have no community guideline strike. The already implemented strikes must be expired before applying for monetisation.

You must keep yourself updated with the regular updates on youtube monetary policy.

You must avoid content which elicits harm in a verbal manner or may cause physical harm to someone.

You must avoid copyright strikes as well. It may not restrict you from applying for monetization but will surely reduce your viewership in future due to a lack of originality.

Step:

As a next step, if you meet the above-mentioned requirements, you may apply to the monetization program. You will be greeted by an application which is simply a checklist to tick off all the needed requirements. You must remember that this is a partnership program backedup by terms and conditions applicable to the content creation. Make sure you do it the correct way so that you do not find difficulty while doing your taxes.

Pro Tip: If your channel is showing ads put in there by youtube itself, you can consider yourself ready for monetisation. This act by youtube indicates the worth of your content which does not go unnoticed by Youtube.

You are all done here. Youtube will take it further. As you put in your application to monetize YouTube videos, youtube starts to analyse your channel up against its standards and parameters. The check can take nearly up to a month. However, in recent times it has turned into a matter of a few working days. Now the result of the check can either be a YES or a No. If it is a yes, then you are good to go. You may fill up the Ad suitability section to work with more ease in the journey of monetization. However, if it is a no, then YouTube would surely tell you what went wrong to take your dream of monetization downhill. You get 30 days to gear up yourself once again by fixing the issues and reapply.

Monetization comes with its own benefits such as Online support with actual human interaction and even a copyright tool, so that no one copies your content and if they do you get alerted. Apart from these, super chats and stickies get unlocked as well to throw in a little more income to your cash pile.