How to open a password protected PDF file

In various industries, a PDF is one of the most preferred ways to send over documents to other people. Some of these may contain extremely important information that must remain confidential. In order to ensure that such files do not go into the wrong hands, people may put a password to them. This encrypted file can then be opened only by the person who knows the key or password.

If you do not know the password, opening a password-protected file can be a challenge. It might also be the case that you want a file without a password so that you can edit, copy, etc. at any given time without the hassle of having to remember and enter a password. There is a range of different methods to open the password-protected PDF file. Some of these methods are provided below.

The three methods to unlock a secured password-protected PDF file are by using:

Google Chrome Google Drive Adobe Acrobat

Google Chrome

It is important to note method only works if there are no printing restrictions on the PDF file.

Right-click on the password-protected PDF file in your library and from the options on the menu, select ‘Open with Google Chrome.’ Right-click on the PDF and click on the ‘Print’ option. Click on ‘Microsoft Print to PDF’ and press the print button. Give the PDF file a new name and save it on your device.

Google Drive

Login to your Google Drive account. Click on the gear icon, which can be found in the top right corner. You will see a ‘Settings’ option. Click on ‘Settings’ and then under the ‘Convert Uploads,’ select the box that reads ‘Convert uploaded files to Google Docs editor format.’ You will be asked to upload the PDF file by Google Drive. Right-click on the secured PDF that you want to unlock and choose the option ‘Open with Google Docs.’ Go to the file, click on ‘Download as’ and choose between the PDF or Docx formats. This will create a new PDF file that can be easily opened.

Using Adobe Acrobat

Note that this is the official way to remove a password from a PDF file.

Open the password-protected PDF file in the Adobe Acrobat software. Type the password of the file to view it. On the left side of the window, there will be a lock icon. Click on it. This will open ‘Security Settings.’ Click on the ‘Permission Details.’ Click on the ‘Security’ tab. In the box that says ‘Security Method,’ choose ‘No security’ and click on the OK button. Go to the File menu and hit ‘Save.’

This will remove the password from the PDF file, which can then be opened easily.