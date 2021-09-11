How to open password protected PDF

The Portable Document Format (PDF) was created by Adobe to serve as a document interchange format. The aim of PDF password security has always been to preserve and safeguard PDF material against unauthorised modification, opening, copying, or printing. All PDF editions use the most recent encryption keys of 40, 128, or 256 bits, so no matter what methods or programmes you use, you will find PDFs difficult to modify and extract data from. As a result, PDF has evolved into an international format standard for transferring document data.

First and foremost, you must comprehend how PDF encrypts internally. In reality, in PDF, there are two different sorts of passwords: Open Password and User Password.

Open Password : As the name implies, it’s used to open your whole PDF document, and it’s the initial key to gain access to it. If you forget your PDF open password, you will be unable to access and study the content of the document, as well as print, modify, or copy it.

User Password : This sort of password can prevent unintentional copying, printing, or modification of your PDF. If a PDF file contains an Owner Password, the reader can only read it and not make any changes.

Access A Password Protected PDF using Google Drive

There are a variety of methods or applications that may be used to remove or access a password-protected PDF document; in this case, we’ll use Google Drive to remove the Owner password. You’ll need a Google Drive account to use this approach. The procedure is straightforward: simply upload your protected PDF files to Google Drive and convert them to Word(doc) format. Internal limitations will be eliminated after conversion, and you will receive a word file with the same information as a PDF.

If you have a Google account, open it and sign in. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to make one first, then upload your PDF file to Google Drive.

In the upper right corner, there is a gear symbol; click it to enter the Settings menu. Select “Convert uploaded files to Google docs editor format” in the pop-up Setting Window.

You’ll be prompted to upload your encrypted PDF file to Google Drive, then right-click the programme and choose Open with Google Docs from the menu.

Finally, go to File > Save As > Microsoft Word (.docx) to save your PDF as a Word document. And you’ll see that your PDF material has been converted to a Word document without losing any layers, pictures, or text.

Open a password-protected PDF with Dr.PDF

When you need to open a password-protected PDF file, most users go straight to Adobe Acrobat Reader. There is no method to bypass the PDF open password if you forget it since it is exceedingly tough to erase. Dr.PDF comes with a strong decryption algorithm that allows you to rapidly search your open passwords and batch delete users’ passwords from PDF files without causing any damage to the original data. It is compatible with all Adobe PDF editions.

Dr. PDF for Windows – https://www.iseepassword.com/downloads/pdf-password-recovery.exe

Dr. PDF for Mac – https://www.iseepassword.com/downloads/pdf-password-remover.dmg

Recover Open Password from PDF File

To begin, download and install the Dr.PDF software on your computer, then locate and open the PDF file you wish to open. When you first run it, you’ll see that the programme interface is quite simple. You must select the first option for the Open Password.

On the following screen, click the “Add File” button to select the appropriate password-protected PDF file. This will open the file explorer and allow you to pick the file from there.

After you’ve added the PDF file, you’ll need to choose an appropriate attack type to get started. You can see that there are three attack types. You may use the Mask attack if you have any password information, such as password length or character range.

Fill in all of the parameters for the attack you want to run, then click the “Start” button. In a short time, the file password will be retrieved. On the last page, you have the option of copying the password or opening your PDF file directly to view the contents.

If your password is too long, such as 9 to 15 characters, and you can’t provide any information for it, Dr.PDF will take a long time to find it. You can check a single box called “shutdown computer automatically” to leave your computer running while it searches for the password. Once the password is found, it’ll be secured in the installation directory.

Remove Owner Password from PDF File to free Print, copy, or edit

If your PDFs are protected by an Owner password, you won’t be able to change, copy, or print the material other than to read it. To decrypt the material, you must input the proper password. This type of encryption is simple to remove; accessing a locked PDF using Dr.PDF is a piece of cake.

Choose the second option while running Dr. PDF on your PC.

To import all of your password-protected PDF files into the software, click the Add File option; you may import several PDF files at once. Then select a location for the new PDF files to be saved. To begin, click the Start button, and the password in all PDFs will be reset in seconds.

Using Google Chrome to open a secure PDF file

As previously said, there are several methods, softwares, and open source command lines that may be used to access protected PDF files. This approach may appear ridiculous, but it allows you to quickly create a new non-encrypted PDF file by just opening and printing a PDF file. Because we’ll be using Google Chrome’s built-in PDF reader to remove the PDF’s protection, make sure you’ve downloaded and installed Chrome on your computer.