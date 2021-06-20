Console gaming has its advantages, because all you as a game have to do is turn it on and everything works perfectly. However, gaming on a PC is unfortunately not as easy, since you also have to worry about keeping your computer in shape. Here is a guide on how to optimise Windows 10 for gaming.

First, make sure that your graphic drivers are up to date, as this ensures that your system is running properly, is in sync with Windows updates, and fixes current and future bugs.

Navigate to Device Manager by using the search function in the bottom-left corner. Click on “Display adapters” to reveal options. Right-click on your graphics card. Select “Update driver.” Continue by selecting “Search automatically for drivers” and follow the prompts. Also, make sure that your Windows operating system is updated with the latest changes to ensure overall compatibility with your drivers and games.

Using the search function, type “updates.” Select “Check for updates.” Complete any updates and restart the computer as needed. Next, adjust your PC settings for the best gaming performance. In the search bar, type “advances system properties”. Select “View advanced system properties.” Navigate to the settings under “Performance.” Select “Adjust for best performance.” This should deselect all options below, all of which are appearance factors that affect performance, such as the shadow under the mouse or animations when you are closing a window. These are unnecessary during gameplay, so we will turn them off so that your PC can perform more efficiently. Select “Show thumbnails instead of icons,” so that you can still see a preview of all the files, and “Smooth edges of screen fonts,” which keeps fonts smooth for better quality. Click on “Apply.”

Use the search bar to search for “notifications.” Select “Notifications and actions settings.” Turn off all notifications, both to limit distractions during gameplay and to enhance performance. You can do this by clicking on the toggle. Next, turn off sticky and toggle keys. Accidentally triggering these functions may be frustrating, especially if you have to spend time figuring out why your keystrokes are not matching up during gameplay.

Search for “ease of access in the search bar. Select “Ease of Access keyboard settings.” Under “Use Sticky Keys,” toggle the option to off. Deselect “Allow the shortcut key to start Sticky Keys.” Do the same under “Toggle Keys.” Close any unneeded programs that may be running in the background, causing your PC to work harder. Your PC should now be optimised.