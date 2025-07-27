Have some scheduled posts on LinkedIn? Follow the guide to know how you can check them on the website or the app, however you use the platform. We shall see the ways you can access it, along with its steps. So, let us begin.

What are ‘scheduled posts’ on LinkedIn?

“Scheduled posts” on LinkedIn are just posts or simply updates that you can prepare in advance and set to publish automatically at a specific date and time in the future. This saves a lot of hassle and doesn’t require you to remember to post on a page later. If you do that very frequently, it can be a lifesaver, as it is not possible to always remember when you have to post things. In this method, instead of hitting “post” right away, you choose when it goes live. This is handy for planning your content, staying consistent, and making sure your posts are able to reach your audience when they’re most active, even if you’re busy or offline. It has a lot of benefits, and you can avail them too.

How to view scheduled posts on LinkedIn?

If you think that you have some scheduled posts pending on the platform, here are the steps that can help you confirm it and see for yourself.

Using your computer

For this, first, log into LinkedIn and start just like you do when you’re going to create a new post by clicking the “Start a post” box.

In the little pop-up window that will open now, look for a tiny clock icon which is present in the corner.

Click that very clock icon, and then you’ll see an option like “View all scheduled posts.”

Click on that.

This will open up the list of the pending posts that are lined up by you to be posted later. And this is where your upcoming content will appear.

On the LinkedIn Mobile App

If you have the LinkedIn app downloaded on your phone, open it.

As soon as the main page opens up, tap on the “Post” button.

The next thing is very similar to the method that you just read above. So, again, look for that clock icon, which will take you to the posts you’re looking for.

Tap on it, and you’ll be able to see all your scheduled posts. You might need to tap “View all” or something similar if it’s not giving all the names, or only a few.

That is just how you can open up and view your scheduled posts on LinkedIn. They are an effective way of managing the upload of your content pieces that will reach the audience in time.

Can I delete a scheduled post?

Yes, you can delete a scheduled post on LinkedIn. The steps to reach that post or posts are the same as mentioned above, depending on whether you use the website or the app. Once the post opens up, you can click on the option to delete it to stop it from being published or posted on the designated date and time.