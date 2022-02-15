How to play Google’s Valentines game

As is customary, Google’s homepage today commemorated one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. To commemorate Valentine’s Day, Google doodle shared an adorable interactive love story about hamsters. Google also took to its official Doodle page to discuss the inspiration for the Valentine’s Day doodle.

🎵 It’s a love story, baby just s̶a̶y̶ ̶y̶e̶s̶ press play 🎵 Please help our hamster friends reunite this Valentine’s Day? 💗💗💗 #GoogleDoodle ➡️ https://t.co/k92PHLVw3i. pic.twitter.com/eTYW3A1P1U — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 14, 2022

“Sometimes love takes you by surprise,” Google wrote on its official Doodle page. It can be full of twists and turns, but it can still bring the world closer together despite its ups and downs (no matter the species). Look at the two smitten hamsters in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together so they can scamper into each other’s precious paws? As the saying goes, “home is where the heart is.”

How to Participate in the Game

Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular festivals of the year, and this game features two love-stricken hamsters separated by a treacherous maze in the shape of Google’s logo. All you must do is solve the maze and support these love-torn hamsters to reunite.

People navigating the Google page can play the interactive game by clicking on the play button. Then, a maze will appear on the screen, from here you can help the two hamsters reunite by pulling a series of levers and switches until Google’s logo is complete. The completed Google logo will act as a tunnel for the two hamsters to reach each other. After the hamsters reunite, a heart appears with a message wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day on screen.

