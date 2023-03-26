How To Play in The Original Map in Fortnite

For many Fortnite players, the Chapter 1 map holds a special place in their hearts. Unfortunately, with the game now in its fourth chapter, it seems unlikely that the OG Battle Royale map will make a return. However, thanks to the recent release of Creative 2.0, it is now possible to relive the feel of the original map.

Initially, gamers requested Epic Games to add the Chapter 1 map as a playable option on the Creative Hub, but their request went unfulfilled. Nevertheless, players can now experience a beta version of the Atlas OG Battle Royale map. The team behind this map, Atlas Creative, has been working tirelessly to recreate the original map, and the beta version is now available for players to test and report any issues or bugs.

Creative Island Code for the OG map:

To play in the original map in Fortnite, players will need to use the Creative Mode, which was released on March 22, 2023. To access the Atlas OG Battle Royale map, players need to enter the Creative Island Code 2179-7822-3395. It’s important to note that the map is still a work in progress, so players may experience some technical difficulties or encounter bugs.

The map is ready to play and we are in the publishing process now. There are some issues with publishing for all creators. We will hopefully have an update for you soon. Thank you all for your support and patience! pic.twitter.com/YqR3j6onzs — Atlas OG Battle Royale (@AtlasOGBR) March 22, 2023

Compared to the original Chapter 1 map, the Atlas OG Battle Royale map has some noticeable differences. Due to memory limitations in the creative tool, the Atlas Creative team had to make the map slightly smaller than the original. Additionally, some gameplay features and weapons had to be removed, making the loot more limited, and certain chests may not be in the same locations as before. Certain environment and decorative items were also removed, making the map feel emptier.

Despite these differences, playing in the Atlas OG Battle Royale map can be a nostalgic and exciting experience for fans of the original game. As the Creative Mode continues to improve, players can expect the Atlas Creative team to keep working on their map to make it as close to the original as possible.

In conclusion, playing in the original map in Fortnite is now possible through the Creative Mode, thanks to the release of Creative 2.0. By entering the Creative Island Code 2179-7822-3395, players can access the beta version of the Atlas OG Battle Royale map, which has been created by the dedicated team at Atlas Creative. While the map may have some differences compared to the original, it still offers a unique and nostalgic experience for fans of the original game. As the Creative Mode continues to improve, players can expect the Atlas Creative team to work towards making their map as close to the original as possible.