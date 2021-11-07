How to play motor wars in GTA online

The creators of GTA 5 have been adding a lot of new stuff to keep its gamers interested in one of their most popular games to date. Motor Wars, the new Adversary mode, has been the talk of the gaming community recently. As a result, we’ve compiled a compilation of all the information we have on the subject. Continue reading to learn more.

Activate the Pause Menu.

Look for the “Online” option and choose it.

Open Jobs > Rockstar Created > Adversary Modes

Attempt to find “Motor Wars”

To commence the “Motor Wars,” select it.

GTA 5 players may be overjoyed to see a map makeover after such a long time. The creators have previously said that a new Heist would be added to the game, which was launched on December 15. The GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has recently been popular on social media. The designers of GTA 5 Cayo Perico have just released a short tale about the map and update.

The new Heist will require players to invade a “very guarded private island” and pillage the game’s largest drug king. This impending GTA 5 update will be dubbed the “greatest GTA Online experience of all time.” This year, the creators of popular games like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption 2 launched massive improvements. The GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map are described on the official GTA website.