This guide focuses on how to play Powerball. To play Powerball, you need to pick five primary numbers from 1-69, plus one Powerball number between 1-26. Select your Powerball numbers 1 through 26 from the lower playing area, or check the box marked “QP” (Quick Pick) to have a terminal pick your POWERBALL numbers at random. If you wish for the terminal to randomize Quick Pick your number, mark the QP box in the upper field for white balls, and/or the QP box in the lower field for Powerball, for each play you wish to buy.

For an extra $1.00 per play, select the Double Play option, and you will get a second chance to pick your numbers in a bonus draw held right after the Powerball draw. For example, if you only wanted to put one row of Powerball numbers with the Power Play option, that would cost $3. Each line of Powerball numbers costs $2, but your ticket price will be determined by how many games you enter, how many back-to-backs draws you are entering, and if you added the Power Play option.

Give the clerk at the store your play slip and $2 per play (plus $1 per Power Play option you have selected) for your Powerball tickets. Power Play may multiply your win two, three, four, five, or 10 times, depending on which Power Play Ball is drawn at any given drawing.

If you win the jackpot using the Power Play option, any non-jackpot win on your Powerball ticket is multiplied by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times (10x Power Play multiplier is only available when the jackpot is estimated at $150 million or less). The multiplier of 2 will not be applied to a match-5 prize; instead, a Powerball prize with a Power Play will be set at $2 million. With the Power Play supplement, any prize that is not a jackpot will be multiplied by either 2x, 3x, 4x, or 5x, chosen at random prior to each drawing. The odds for matching numbers are the same for the Power Play and Double Play, but the winning amounts are different. Under the rules for Powerball, you could win $1 million if you match five numbers, but you do not hit a Powerball, or $2 million if you did buy a Powerplay. A multiple of 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 is selected at random during the drawing for the awarding of prizes to the lower seven Powerball award levels.

Prior to the draw, the number multiplier of the Power Play game (between 2 and 5; 10 included when announced jackpot is $150 million or less) is selected, which is revealed during the draw, where five numbers from the 69 numbers (white balls) and one Powerball number from 1 through 26 (red balls) are drawn randomly.