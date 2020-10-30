How to Prevent Your ISP to Throttle Your Internet Connection

Have you noticed that regardless of what internet subscription package you have, at some point, it will be slower than usual? One of the reasons is network congestion, especially in the evening when everyone is back home and the internet route becomes congested. However, it’s not the only reason why your connection slows down; sometimes, it’s ISP throttling.

Understanding why and how this happens, how to avoid this can help solve connection issues and make the most of the internet. We’ve included effective and practical ways to avoid internet throttling.

What Is Internet Throttling

For most people who have been into data plans, you’ll be more familiar with the setbacks once you reach your data limit. You’ll either purchase more data or wait until it renews for the next month. On the contrary, if you’re into unlimited subscription plans, at some point, your speed goes down with heavy internet usage.

When your internet connection significantly slows down, your ISP or internet service provider may limit your usage as they believe you’ve used way too much too quickly. Most ISPs have known throttling traffic like video streaming, downloading large files, and backing up large data in the cloud. Good thing there are ways on how to prevent internet throttling that are proven and effective methods such as using a virtual private network to mask all your digital footprints.

Throttling is when your ISP ‘intentionally’ slows down your connection speed. It is done to alleviate network congestion or to regulate the traffic. Networks consist of clients and servers. Clients are internet-dependent devices like computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones. Servers are computers that can store more massive amounts of files or data that are accessible to clients.

All networks have limited available bandwidth. With more generated traffic means a slower connection through congestion. Since ISP runs WAN (wide area network), which is also known as the internet, when clients connect devices to the internet service provider’s WAN, it enables you to receive or send data to the internet. When it’s peak hours, your ISP may throttle bandwidth usage to ease network congestion.

Though it can have setbacks for most internet users, somehow, it’s still beneficial as it allows you to stream, download, receive, or send data instead of being cut off temporarily to the internet.

Throttling happens when:

Your ISP thinks you’ve used too much of the data given at a given time.

You’ve reached your monthly limit

When the network is congested

How To Avoid ISP From Throttling Your Connection

Preventing your ISp from throttling your connectivity does not have to complain about it or call them multiple times within the day. Save yourself from all the hassle as there are proven practical ways to do it the right and easy way.

Use A Reliable VPN Service

VPN is the best option if you want your digital footprints to be completely hidden and stay anonymous. It blocks ISPs from throttling traffic, especially when you’re torrenting or sharing files. An excellent service provider provides strong data encryption on all your internet activities.

While your internet service provider (ISP) can see you send and receive data, they have no idea what type of traffic. Best of all, your ISP won’t identify whether you’re downloading, torrenting, or streaming websites.

One of the many reasons why using a VPN is in the surge is due to the benefits it offers. Aside from masking your online activities, it allows you to have a safer browsing experience that protects you from cyber threats, hackers, or potential data leakage. A reliable VPN service keeps no record of all your internet activity.

Most VPN services even allow you to unblock regional-restricted sites, services, games, and more. The service ensures your protection from malware and viruses due to browsing multiple unsecured sites or downloading files that threaten your privacy.

Consider Proxy Server

Using proxy servers is free but offers slow speed when it comes to downloads. There are paid proxy servers to improve performance, but VPNs are the best option instead of paying for proxy servers. Proxy servers work intermediary by taking your requests and delivering them to other client computers.

Proxy servers are easily set up for P2P requests. If you think this is the best option for you to prevent throttling, you need to check for servers that have an excellent reputation, are trusted, and reliable. That way, you’ll have the most of your connection without worrying someone is always checking on your activities.

Conclusion

Once you know the cause of internet throttling and how to prevent it, you can easily find ways to make the most of your internet subscription without worrying about slower connection or risk from cyber threats that can compromise your privacy. With this guide, finding the right VPN or proxy, whichever you prefer, can protect you from your internet service provider from throttling your connection.