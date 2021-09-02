How to promote your Youtube channel

With over billions of active monthly users, YouTube is the second most-visited website on the internet. Any digital marketer who wants to succeed has to master it.

However, how do you make the most of this rapidly expanding platform? While advertising provides a variety of paid options for promoting your channel, it is not the only one.

Here are a few pointers for optimising and promoting your YouTube videos. Each of these suggestions is straightforward, practical, and, best of all, completely free.

Choose keywords that are Google-friendly

Great SEO is the foundation of a successful YouTube channel. And excellent SEO begins with a thorough grasp of what visitors are looking for.

It turns out that individuals don’t simply use YouTube to find videos; they also utilise Google. In 2018, the second most common search phrase was “YouTube.” For many queries, Google now emphasises video over other information.

There is no hard and fast rule for determining which keywords can help your YouTube video rank higher. However, a little reverse engineering may help a lot.

Here’s how to obtain a video’s Google-friendly keyword:

Use a tool like the Google Ads Keyword Planner to find potential keywords.

One of your choices is to Google it.

Examine each term on the Search Engine Results Page (SERP). Are the first-placed results videos or textual content?

Make some changes to your keyword and try again. If you’re having difficulties finding video results, try adding phrases like “How to” or “Tutorial.”

Select a term that emphasises video and is relevant to your content.

Use titles that are short and to the point

When people come upon your material, the title is the first thing they see. It may be the last if it isn’t punchy. Here are some general guidelines for creating compelling YouTube titles:

Keep it brief and to the point. The names of the most popular YouTube videos are usually the shortest. If you don’t keep your title to 60 characters or fewer, some of it will be chopped off when it’s shown.

To prevent losing essential information, include your keyword(s) in the first half of the title. The majority of internet readers concentrate on the first few words of a phrase and ignore the remainder.

Clickbait is not the same as engaging. The finest headlines either provide a clear advantage or elicit an emotional response.

Make custom thumbnails

Thumbnails are important, perhaps even more so than titles. Because our brains are designed to detect images first, this is the case. According to one MIT research, we digest them in less than 13 milliseconds. All videos on YouTube have automated thumbnails, however they might be fuzzy or out of focus. Create an eye-catching unique thumbnail for each video you publish to increase views.

Optimize your descriptions

Here are a few essential points to remember:

Put your keywords first in the description and title.

Don’t exceed the 5000-character restriction.

Create a “contents page” with timestamps to assist users discover the information they need.

Add links to playlists that are relevant (more on this later)

Include a few hashtags that are relevant. Before you upload, make sure you follow YouTube’s hashtagging guidelines.

Keywords might also be mentioned in the video itself. However, much as with text, people’s attention spans are short. For optimal results, include a few of keywords in a brief introduction.

Engage with your audience

True involvement does not end with the development of content. The most successful YouTubers keep a close eye on their audience and engage with them on a regular basis.

Respond to every comments, positive or bad, and “heart” your favourites. Make a video answer. Use analytics to find your most loyal fans and lavish additional attention on them.

It will benefit your views, as well as your subscriber count.

Consider doing a Q&A

One of the most successful methods to develop community is through Q&As. Request questions from your subscribers by comment, email, or Twitter. Then make a video to respond to them.

You’ll increase watch duration, view counts, and engagement by demonstrating to your followers that they matter. Plus, when you’re out of new content ideas, Q&As might come in handy.

Be active in your community

Finding your specialty and growing a following within it is the key to success on YouTube.

Subscribing to channels with a comparable audience to you is a good idea. Their material is worth watching, like, and sharing. Leave insightful comments on their videos or mention them in your own. This will not only offer you a better idea of what your competitors are up to, but it will also help you reach out to new audiences.

Collaborate with brands

Another approach to extend your reach is to form brand alliances. When you’re stuck for ideas, they may also assist you in creating fresh material. However, there is one golden guideline that any successful collaboration must follow: be genuine. Find brands that represent your personality as well as the demands of your target audience.

Live Stream

The most popular live streaming platform is YouTube. Use this to your advantage by generating content that truly engages viewers. Live webinars, Q&A sessions, and events all work well. Another wonderful method to get motivated is to watch YouTube Live.

Include a call-to-action

Make the most of your hard-won audience by including a compelling call to action in your video.

However, there are a slew of free options for including CTAs in videos:

Direct Host-Mentions: Look the camera in the eyes and tell the audience exactly what you want them to do.

In the description of your video, invite visitors to leave a remark, share it, or like it.

Finish Cards / Screens: At the beginning, middle, or end of the video, add a customised screenshot. Your CTA will have more impact with these effective visual signals.

Promote your channel on many platforms

To develop a community around your channel, reach out to those who aren’t on YouTube. Consider using videos in your blog, email newsletter, and other social media platforms. There are a variety of unique cross-promotion ideas that don’t entail repeating the same message. However, here are a few easy suggestions to get you started:

Social media

Blogging

Email Marketing

Not just your videos, but your entire channel should be promoted

Are you aware of the relationship between domain authority and page authority? The same may be said about videos. Make the most of it by marketing both your channel as a whole and your individual content. Encourage people to sign up for your newsletter and link to your account anywhere you can. Your films will rank better in YouTube and Google searches as a result of this.

Always include evergreen videos in your mix of popular material

Upload a few classic videos that your viewers will want to watch again and over again. How-to manuals, tool and resource lists, stat collections, tip roundups, and other types of evergreen content are all popular. This type of evergreen content may rank highly for years, resulting in increased visitors and SEO.