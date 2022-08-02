Apple calls it the ‘Jiggle Mode’ and we love that because it never had a name before and now it does. What are we talking about? We are talking about the shaking icons on your iPhones when you long press on any of the icons on your iPhone home screen.

This is one of the easiest and interactive ways of rearranging apps on your iPhone. Users can create folders to put their icons in them and clean their home-screen as per their aesthetic and ease of use. You can put your applications in favorites, i.e., at the bottom of the dock however you deem fit. iPhones have the best User Interface according to my personal opinion which happens to resonate with many people across the globe.

How to re-arrange apps on iPhone?

Let me tell you exactly how you can rearrange apps on iPhone by enabling the Jiggle Mode.

Unlock your iPhone. Tap and hold on any of the app icons until it shakes. Now, you can drag your app icons from one place to another as per your own needs.

I personally like my most used apps somewhere in the bottom row for ease of accessibility and I like keeping others in their respective folders.

Make sure there is no empty space between the icons when you are rearranging them. In order to move an icon from one page to another on the home-screen, hold and move it to the right corner of the screen or left, wherever you want it and drop it on the next screen. Wherever you wish to move your icon, just take your finger off and your icon will then be set to its new place on the home-screen. To save the changes made, simply swipe up from the bottom on iPhone X and above or press the home button if you are using one of the older models or the iPhone SE 3.

This is how you rearrange your apps on the iPhone home-screen. You can also add these apps to a folder by enabling the jiggle mode, tapping on the icon and moving it on top of another icon. This will create a folder and you can add as many icons as you want in that folder. You can then rename the folder for ease of use as well.

You can also create multiple home-screen pages if you wish to and add icons wherever you want.