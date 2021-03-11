How to Read My Wife’s Text Messages: A Step-by-step Guide(2021 Updated)

If, for one reason or another, you need to read your wife’s text messages and to look for a trusted application, then you have landed on the right site. Here we will let you know what you should try out if your primary concern is to go for something that helps you monitor the target device’s text messages.

Read this article till the end without skipping anything, and we hope that by the end of this information, you will be able to find out the answers to all your questions. Have a look at the below information and decide what you need to learn about this detailed guideline.

Safespy, The Best Text Monitoring Application

Although many applications allow you to keep an eye on the target device, you cannot just go for another app and need to try out a trusted solution. In case that’s your primary concern, then go for Safespy as it has everything that one needs in a trusted spying app.

Some unlimited users are using this tool because the ease of usage and the best-quality performance that comes along with this tool cannot be found anywhere else. You can rely on this tool without fear of being caught or exposed because you are spying on anyone.

Below enlisted points are some primary features that we associate with Safespy and that you should know about before you think about choosing this device for spying:

Keylogger

If you need to see wife’s text messages with 100% safety, this feature allows you to do it without trouble. This feature’s primary purpose is to keep an eye on the target’s every single keystroke that is being made on it. There is nothing that you can’t find about the target phone with the help of this feature.

By using Safespy, you can keep track of all the keystrokes made on the spied phone. Everything that the user writes, sends, deletes, and receives through their phone will be recorded, and you will get to know about it in full detail.

You can also see the passwords of social media accounts through this tool. Each and everything will be revealed through this app and feature, so you can rely on it without having any second thoughts.

Easy-to-Use

The application is easy to use as it doesn’t require any strict commands to be executed at your end. You can make the app work without having any kind of technical knowledge. Everyone can make the application run according to their instructions.

Even a newbie can use this tool. If your primary concern is to go for an easy to deal with, you will not find anything better than Safespy.

Geo-Fence

This feature lets you use the app and find out the live-location of the places where the spied device is currently. You can get to know where the phone is at the present moment because from this tool, and you can find out the device’s location.

You can see the present locations and see the past locations of the target device. Here you are supposed to follow the target phone on a map where you will mark a few places, and when the device crosses those marked places, you will receive an alert and get to know where the phone is at.

Subscription Plans

The application offers different subscription plans for you to pick from. You can go for the one that you think suits your spying needs in the best way. All these plans are cost-effective, so no need to be worried about the pricing. Choose the one that you think suits you the best.

Remote Processing

All the spying work will be done via remote processing. There is no need to stay close to the target phone while executing any commands, as all the work will be done remotely. You can stay miles and miles away from the target device and achieve your desired orders without having this fear of gaining access to the spied phone in any way.

Social Media Account Monitoring

Users can gain access to social media accounts by using Safespy. See all Facebook, Viber, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat, Telegram, Skype, and others without any trouble. Whatsoever have been posted, shared, received, and deleted from these profiles will be recorded, and you will get to know about them.

Customer Support Team

In case of any trouble regarding the tool, you can contact the customer support team as they are professionals and will get back to you in all situations. They are good at what they do, so that you can contact them at any hour of the day or night. They will assist you in the best way possible about all the things you are dealing with and fix the issues you need to sort out.

User-Friendly

The application is user-friendly and works for all kinds of OS. You don’t need to look for a separate device to keep an eye on the spied device if it has a different OS. Safespy allows you to get to know about the activities of iOS and Android. For iOS, you need to spy on the target device by only sharing the iCloud account details.

For android, you can install the app on the spied phone first and allow it to run in the background. The application is small in size, doesn’t drain the phone’s battery, and takes very little space in the phone.

There is no chance of you being caught spying as the application’s icon disappears from the screen and works secretly in the background. You can do all the work remotely, and nobody would be able to find out that you are monitoring their phone.

Monitor Browser History

With Safespy, you can check out the activities of the device’s browser history. This feature is perfect for parents to get to know what their kids are watching on their devices. You can now keep an eye on their browser history and find out which sites are appropriate for them and which are not.

Using Safespy to Read the Text Messages

Step 1: At the start, you need to create an account on the official website of Safespy and get the subscription plan for the application.

Step 2: The user must get the iCloud credentials of the target device if you need to spy on iOS. In the case of android, install the app. From the email, gain access to the Control Panel of the app and enter the iCloud account details to spy on the iPhone.

Step 3: Go to the Control Panel of Safespy after confirming the iCloud account details. You can track the target phone with the web-based platform from any PC or smartphone.

Conclusion

We hope that the above information will be sufficient to get to know everything about the target device. You can try this application if you need the best results and want to do the work with 100% safety. Check this out, as you will not find anything better than this device. Let us know whether you like this tool or not. We are looking forward to your feedback.