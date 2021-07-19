How to record a podcast

This guide will go over the basics of recording your first podcast. We will cover recording your microphone of choice into either a USB interface or external recorder.

USB audio interface

A USB audio interface is a great option for recording a podcast. It also requires a computer and software to record the audio. For now, use Adobe Audition as your recording software. If you do not have Audition, Audacity is a free software that is available and has a similar setup.

Plugin your USB into a computer and plug in the microphones that you will be using. Use two microphones for better quality. Depending on if your microphone needs phantom power, you can turn on the 48-volt power button. Check if your microphones are working right on the interface by talking into them. You can say, “Check mic one, check mic two.” Open Audition, and go to File > New > Multitrack Session. Label and save it. Use the highest bit depth with float for the best quality and editing performance. Link the microphones you plugged into their own tracks to be recorded. Go to Track 1 and click on the input list. Go to Mono > Input 1 from your audio interface. Do the same for Track 2, but this time, select Input 2. Click the R button on both tracks. You can now see the audio from your mics coming through on the individual track level indicators. Test your mics to make sure that they are turned up and not too loud. Use the line gain on the USB interface to make sure your loudest talking does not cross into the red on the track level indicator. It is a good idea to use headphones to monitor what is being recorded during the recording process. By clicking on the I button on each track, you can sample your mics. This helps with making sure that all audio is being recorded correctly and you are actively monitoring for noise or audio problems. If possible, use headphones that cover your ears completely versus using earbuds for a more accurate monitoring experience. Now, you can hit the Record button at the bottom and begin your podcast. Then, hit Stop when you are done. You can apply effects to your audio track, export, and publish your podcast from this point.

Using an external recorder

Now, if your podcast is being recorded remotely and away from your computer or you do not have a USB interface, you can use an external recorder.