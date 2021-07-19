In this guide, we will tell you how to enchant in Minecraft. We will cover how to enchant using a table and an anvil.

Using an enchanting table

The enchanting table is used to spend XP, also known as experience points or levels, to enchant weapons, armour, tools, books, and more.

To begin, you will need to craft an enchanting table using one book, two diamonds, and four blocks of obsidian. When you open the enchanting interface, you will notice there are two empty slots. The slot on the left is where you will need to place the item that you want to enchant. The slot on the right is where you will need to place lapis in order to enchant. Lapis can be found while mining and it is mainly used for enchanting. After you place the item of your choice alongside some lapis, you will be given a list of three different enchantments on the right. If you hover over an enchantment, you can get a hint of what you will receive when selecting that option, as well as how much lapis and XP it will cost to pick this enchantment. Sometimes you may get more than one enchantment when you select an option. The green number on the bottom right is the level required to obtain that certain enchantment. Levels play a very important role in enchanting, as they determine how good the enchantment is. The higher the level, the better the enchantment. To increase the experience level, you will need to place bookshelves two blocks away from the enchanting table. To obtain the maximum enchantment level of 30, you will need to surround the enchanting table with 16 bookshelves. The levels available in an enchanting table depends on the number of bookshelves surrounding it. For example, you only placed 14 bookshelves. The highest level available becomes 28. But if you place 16 bookshelves, you get the maximum level of 30. If you have only placed 12 bookshelves, the highest level available becomes 24. If you want to get an enchantment that is level 30, you will need to have 30 experience levels to be able to do so.

Using an anvil

To use this method, you will need to have enchanted books. Enchanted books can be found either by exploring or by manually enchanting a book on an enchanting table.